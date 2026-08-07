Dangote Refinery remains Europe’s top jet fuel supplier for second consecutive month

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals remained Europe's largest supplier of imported jet fuel for the second consecutive month in July, accounting for about one-fifth of the continent's aviation fuel imports.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals remained Europe’s largest supplier of imported jet fuel for the second consecutive month in July, accounting for about one-fifth of the continent’s aviation fuel imports.

This is according to the latest European import data compiled by global commodities intelligence firm Kpler and reported by Arise News.

The 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery exported more than 400,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Europe during the month, reinforcing its growing role in the global aviation fuel market and strengthening Nigeria’s position as a major exporter of refined petroleum products.

What the report is saying

According to the report, Europe imported about 2.06 million tonnes of jet fuel in July, with Dangote Refinery accounting for roughly 20% of total imports, ahead of traditional suppliers from the United States and the Middle East.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has emerged as Europe’s largest supplier of imported jet fuel for the second consecutive month, overtaking the United States and strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global aviation fuel market.”

The refinery exported more than 400,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Europe in July after supplying a record 466,000 tonnes in June, when it first became Europe’s largest imported aviation fuel supplier.

The report said the refinery’s sustained performance reflects its ability to consistently produce jet fuel that meets Europe’s stringent quality standards.

The latest figures highlight the refinery’s growing competitiveness in one of the world’s most demanding aviation fuel markets.

Why exports are rising

The report further noted that industry observers said Dangote Refinery is reshaping established Atlantic Basin fuel trade by offering European buyers a competitive alternative to long-standing suppliers.

Europe has traditionally relied on refiners in the United States, the Middle East and Asia for jet fuel imports, but Dangote’s strategic Atlantic location, production scale and export capacity have strengthened its position.

Jet fuel loadings at the refinery’s Lekki export terminal reached a record 550,000 tonnes in June, while crude deliveries climbed to an all-time high of 660,000 barrels per day, supporting higher refined product exports.

Supply uncertainties linked to geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz also encouraged European buyers to diversify sourcing, although smaller volumes continued to arrive from Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, David Bird, said the refinery has continued expanding exports of jet fuel, diesel, petrol and other refined products to Europe, Africa and other international markets, further strengthening Nigeria’s position as a net exporter of higher-value petroleum products.

More insights

Separate data published by Kpler showed that refinery operations and overall refined product exports fell to a three-month low in July following maintenance work that temporarily reduced crude processing.

Crude throughput declined to between 350,000 and 400,000 barrels per day from July 10 after maintenance on the refinery’s Flue Gas Steam Generator (FGSG), prompting Kpler to lower its July throughput forecast to about 450,000 barrels per day.

The reduced refinery runs were expected to cut exports by about 75,000 barrels per day of petrol, 50,000 barrels per day of jet fuel and 40,000 barrels per day of gasoil.

Despite the temporary slowdown, Kpler described Dangote Refinery as a key swing supplier of refined products into the Atlantic Basin since March, particularly through jet fuel exports to Europe.

The commodities intelligence firm expects refinery throughput to recover to between 650,000 and 675,000 barrels per day during August and September, although maintenance on the Residue Fluid Catalytic Cracker (RFCC) remains a key operational risk.

The data suggest that temporary maintenance affected overall refinery utilisation but did not prevent Dangote Refinery from retaining its dominant position in Europe’s imported jet fuel market.

What you should know

Dangote Refinery became the world’s largest exporter of jet fuel in April, according to an S&P Global Energy report, as higher refinery output coincided with disruptions to global fuel trade flows caused by tensions in the Middle East.

The report said changing global supply patterns redirected demand towards alternative aviation fuel suppliers.

S&P Global Commodities at Sea data showed the refinery emerged as the world’s largest exporter of aviation fuel during the month.

The refinery has increasingly become a major supplier of refined petroleum products to Europe, Africa and other international markets as production ramps up.

The latest Kpler figures indicate that Dangote Refinery has sustained that momentum, consolidating its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing exporters of aviation fuel.