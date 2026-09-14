Dangote Refinery sells out jet fuel supply to Europe, reserves Nigeria stock

The Chairman of Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemical Limited, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that the jet fuel from its facility has been sold out in Europe from August to September.

The Chairman of Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemical Limited, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that the jet fuel from its facility has been sold out in Europe from August to September.

He pointed out that the refinery does not have jet fuel, popularly referred to as aviation fuel, to sell in Europe, with only the supply for Nigeria still reserved.

This was made known by Dangote while delivering an address during the formal launch of the Dangote Refinery initial public offer (IPO) on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Dangote acknowledged that apart from the Nigerian market, the refinery is also serving other African and international markets.

What he is saying

Dangote reiterated that its refinery is the largest supplier of jet fuel to Europe, adding that these European countries should thank Nigeria for keeping their planes flying.

He said, “We are also serving other African markets and international markets. As you know today, the same refinery is the largest supplier of jet fuel to Europe. Europe must really thank Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for keeping their planes flying.

“No, I’m very serious. We’re very, very young. I think right now we’re actually being very, very careful.

“But the entire month of September, right from August, September, we sold out in terms of jet fuel. We have nothing to sell anymore; the only one that we have done is to reserve that of Nigeria.”

More to follow…