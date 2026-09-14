SEC warns investors against unauthorized channels as Dangote Refinery IPO opens

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned prospective investors to be vigilant and use only approved channels when subscribing to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Initial Public Offering (IPO), which opened on Monday, September 14, 2026.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned prospective investors to be vigilant and use only approved channels when subscribing to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Initial Public Offering (IPO), which opened on Monday, September 14, 2026.

In a public notice signed by its management, the Commission confirmed that it had approved the refinery’s public offer and urged investors to ensure that all applications and payments are processed exclusively through authorised receiving agents, approved subscription platforms, and designated channels.

The warning comes as interest in the N2.15 trillion share sale continues to surge, with millions of potential retail investors expected to participate in what is widely regarded as one of the largest public offerings in Nigeria’s capital market history.

What they are saying

SEC outlined a series of measures designed to help investors avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes during the subscription period.

According to the Commission, investors should obtain information about the offer only from official SEC channels, the issuer’s authorised communication platforms, and other approved sources.

The regulator also advised investors to verify the authenticity of websites, links, and digital platforms before providing personal or financial information.

The Commission urged members of the public to follow only the officially announced subscription process and timetable, warning against transferring funds to individuals or entities claiming to facilitate subscriptions outside approved channels.

SEC further advised investors to confirm that any stockbroker, bank, fintech platform, or capital market operator handling subscriptions is duly registered and authorised for the offer.

The regulator also warned against responding to unsolicited phone calls, WhatsApp messages, emails, social media advertisements, or other communications promising guaranteed allotments or preferential access to shares.

Investors were encouraged to carefully review the approved prospectus and understand the risks, terms, and conditions attached to the investment before making any commitment.

Existence of a platform does not mean approval

The Commission stressed that the mere existence of a company, individual, digital platform, website, or social media account should not be interpreted as proof of regulatory approval.

According to SEC, only entities specifically authorised to participate in the offer are permitted to receive applications or funds from investors.

The regulator advised prospective subscribers to seek guidance from SEC-registered stockbrokers, banks, and investment advisers before making investment decisions.

It also urged investors to verify the registration status of any company, platform, or individual offering investment services through its official verification portals before proceeding with any transaction.

Get up to speed

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO has sparked intense competition among stockbrokers, banks, fintech firms, and investment platforms seeking to participate in the landmark offer.

Sources familiar with the transaction told Nairametrics that the extensive distribution network reflects Aliko Dangote’s objective of making the IPO broadly accessible and attracting as many as 10 million retail investors.

The N2.15 trillion offer opened on September 14 and is expected to run until October 13, 2026.

Investors can subscribe through approximately 55 approved digital application channels, making it the largest electronic distribution network ever deployed for a public offering in Nigeria.

The participating channels include platforms operated by 20 commercial banks, two mobile money operators, the Nigerian Exchange’s NGX Invest platform, and 32 fintech and investment firms.

What you should know

The SEC has intensified efforts to combat investment fraud as participation in Nigeria’s capital market continues to expand.

Earlier this year, the Commission disclosed that it had shut down more than 400 fraudulent investment schemes and was prosecuting several individuals linked to illegal investment operations.

Speaking at the Nairametrics Money Fair in Lagos, SEC Executive Commissioner for Operations, Bola Ajomale, said the regulator remains committed to protecting investors and strengthening confidence in the Nigerian capital market.

The latest warning underscores the Commission’s determination to safeguard investors as heightened public interest in the Dangote Refinery IPO creates opportunities for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting members of the public.