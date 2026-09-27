Ghana moves to lower domestic airfares amid rising ticket prices

Ghana is taking measures to lower domestic airfares amid growing concerns over high ticket prices. The Director General of the Ghana Civil...

Ghana is taking measures to lower domestic airfares amid growing concerns over high ticket prices. The Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Rev Stephen Wilfred Arthur, disclosed this on September 25, 2026, while outlining the regulator’s efforts to address airfare concerns.

The measures include encouraging more airlines to enter the domestic market and reducing operating costs, including through the government’s removal of import duties on aircraft spare parts.

The GCAA said making domestic air travel more affordable will require measures to reduce airlines’ operating costs and increase competition within the market.

Ghana targets lower domestic airfares

The regulator said measures are being taken to help reduce the cost of domestic air travel as concerns over high airfares continue to grow.

“…measures are being taken to help reduce the cost of domestic air travel as concerns over high airfares continue to grow,” the report read in part.

The GCAA is encouraging more airlines to enter Ghana’s domestic market, with Arthur saying new operators that meet regulatory requirements could increase available seats and competition.

Arthur explained that airfares are not fixed by the GCAA because ticket pricing is deregulated and largely determined by market forces. However, the regulator can intervene where airlines engage in anti-competitive practices or price collusion.

He also pointed to the removal of import duties on aircraft spare parts as a measure that could lower airline operating costs and potentially reduce fares. However, he noted that fuel and aircraft leasing costs also contribute significantly to ticket prices.

The GCAA said safety and security would remain priorities as more airlines enter the market, while lower fares could encourage greater domestic air travel and support growth in Ghana’s aviation sector.

Ghana airlines face rising cost pressures

Recent reports have highlighted the cost pressures facing airlines in the sub-region and the impact of taxes, charges and operating expenses on airfares.

There has been increasing pressure on the Ghanaian government to do more to bring down the cost of domestic air travel, as passengers continue to face relatively high fares on major local routes.

A recent CUTS International survey puts return economy fares from Accra to Kumasi between US$275 and US$522, while Accra–Tamale fares range from US$318 to US$565.

Return fares between Accra and Takoradi range from US$379 to US$493.

The gap is more pronounced when compared with selected international markets, with return fares starting from about US$152 in Lagos, US$166 in Nairobi and US$133 in Mumbai.

Some European routes are cheaper still, with fares starting from US$108 in Paris, US$58 in Madrid and US$52 in Rome.

The major cost drivers for high domestic airfares include aviation fuel, with the National Petroleum Authority estimating that it accounts for between 30 and 35 per cent of airline operating costs. The age and efficiency of aircraft also affect maintenance and operating costs, while airlines face significant foreign-exchange exposure.

Competition is another factor under scrutiny. Ghana’s domestic aviation market is largely served by PassionAir and Africa World Airlines, raising questions about whether more competition could put downward pressure on fares.

Ghana’s airfare measures mirror Nigeria

Nigeria’s experience with rising airline operating costs provides useful context for Ghana’s current efforts to address domestic airfares.

Nairametrics reported on September 3 that fuel, foreign exchange, maintenance, training and financing are major costs affecting airlines and limiting their ability to offer lower fares.

Ghana is pursuing a similar cost-reduction approach by removing import duties on aircraft spare parts, which could reduce some airline expenses and ease pressure on ticket prices.

The GCAA is also relying on increased competition by encouraging more qualified airlines to enter the domestic market. More operators and available seats could complement cost-reduction measures by increasing capacity and competition in Ghana’s aviation sector.