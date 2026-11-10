Air Peace removes passenger after threat to burn plane forces ramp return

Air Peace removed a passenger from one of its aircraft after his threat to burn the plane prompted the captain to return it to the airport ramp before take-off.

Air Peace removed a passenger from one of its aircraft after his threat to burn the plane prompted the captain to return it to the airport ramp before take-off.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) disclosed this in an incident report shared on X by Michael Achimugu, its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The incident involved Air Peace flight P47866, which was scheduled to fly to Asaba, Delta State.

The aircraft returned to the ramp following an altercation between the passenger and cabin crew over the use of a mobile device.

Air Peace removes passenger after plane threat

According to the NCAA report, the passenger, identified as Celestine Ezeudu, refused instructions from cabin crew members to stop taking pictures and put away his device while the aircraft was preparing for take-off.

The situation escalated when a second crew member approached him, leading to an altercation during which Ezeudu allegedly threatened the aircraft.

“The passenger ignored the instructions and when a second member of the crew approached, an altercation broke out, and the passenger made a statement: ‘The anger I am feeling can burn down this plane,’” Achimugu stated in the report.

Following the threat, the crew alerted the captain, who initiated a ramp return at 15:57 hours.

“The crew immediately alerted the captain, who then initiated a ramp return at 1557HRS. The passenger complied with instructions to be removed from the aircraft without further struggle,” the report added.

Ezeudu subsequently disembarked, while his friend and co-traveller also voluntarily left the flight in solidarity with him. The report said Ezeudu later attributed his anger to missing an earlier flight, although he reportedly said he did not realise his behaviour would cause the aircraft to return to the ramp.

Previous passenger incidents on Nigerian airlines

The latest incident follows other cases involving passenger conduct and aviation safety in Nigeria, including confrontations with airline crew and airport personnel.

In August 2025, Ibom Air imposed a lifetime travel ban on passenger Comfort Emmanson following an incident involving the alleged assault of cabin crew and security personnel after a flight from Uyo to Lagos.

The airline said the disagreement began when Emmanson refused instructions to switch off her mobile phone before take-off on August 10, 2025.

Although the flight departed after the initial disagreement was resolved, the situation reportedly escalated after landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos. Emmanson allegedly attacked the lead cabin crew member, tore off her wig, removed her glasses and repeatedly slapped her.

She also allegedly assaulted another crew member and airport security personnel before being restrained and handed over to the police.

Ibom Air reported the incident to the NCAA and announced a lifetime ban. However, the airline later withdrew its complaint, leading to Emmanson’s discharge by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on August 13, 2025. The airline subsequently lifted the ban.

Kwam 1 incident raises aviation safety concerns

Another incident occurred on August 5, 2025, when Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, allegedly obstructed a ValueJet aircraft preparing to depart from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The incident happened during boarding for ValueJet flight VK201 to Lagos, following a disagreement over a flask containing liquid exceeding the permitted 100ml limit.

According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Kwam 1 allegedly refused repeated instructions from aviation security officers and the flight captain to comply with airport safety regulations.

He reportedly spilled the contents of the flask, later identified as alcohol, on a security officer before the confrontation escalated.

After boarding was completed and the aircraft doors were closed, he reportedly moved in front of the aircraft and prevented it from taxiing towards the runway. Airport security personnel subsequently removed him from the tarmac.

Following the incident, the NCAA petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to investigate and prosecute him, while Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo directed that he be placed on a no-fly list.

However, on August 13, 2025, Keyamo announced a review of the sanctions following Kwam 1’s public apology. His flight ban was reduced to one month, while the NCAA was directed to withdraw its criminal complaint.

FAAN was also directed to work towards engaging the musician as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol, a voluntary and unpaid role intended to discourage similar violations.