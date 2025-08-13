An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday discharged Ms. Comfort Emmason of charges of unruly behaviour and assaulting the flight crew aboard an Ibom Air aircraft from Uyo to Lagos. Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami struck out the five-count charge after the police prosecution team confirmed that Ibom Air had withdrawn the case.

Ms. Emmason, who has been in Kirikiri Prison since the August 10 incident, is expected to be released within the week following the court’s decision.

Earlier, the Federal Government and airline operators agreed to lift the lifetime flying ban placed on Ms. Emmason. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, stated on his official X account that the resolution came after consultations with aviation stakeholders, appeals from concerned individuals, and expressions of remorse from Ms. Emmason.

The minister also confirmed that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) supported the lifting of the ban. In addition, Fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM 1) had his suspension reduced to one month as part of the broader agreement with airlines and aviation authorities.

What you should know

A female passenger was arrested after allegedly assaulting cabin crew and airline security following an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos on August 10, 2025.

The incident reportedly began when she refused to follow safety instructions before take-off. After landing in Lagos, she allegedly attacked the lead cabin crew member, another crew member, and security staff, and even tried to grab a fire extinguisher. She was restrained, removed from the aircraft, and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force. The airline reported the matter to the Civil Aviation Authority and initially imposed a lifetime no-fly ban.

A legal expert criticised the airline’s action, saying it exceeded its authority, noting that only the Civil Aviation Authority can enforce nationwide flight restrictions.

He emphasised that any punishment for unruly conduct must follow proper due process.

The case was resolved on Wednesday when an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court discharged the passenger of all charges after Ibom Air withdrew the case. She is expected to be released from prison later this week.