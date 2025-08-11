Ibom Air has banned a female passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, from flying on its aircraft after she physically assaulted cabin crew and security personnel following a flight from Uyo to Lagos on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

The disclosure was contained in a Monday statement, which said the incident occurred after landing at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, when she attacked the Purser, the lead cabin crew member who had earlier instructed her to switch off her phone before take-off.

The airline said trouble began in Uyo when she refused to follow safety instructions.

Although the situation was calmed and the flight departed, she allegedly stepped on the Purser, tore off her wig, removed her glasses, and repeatedly slapped her after arrival.

She also assaulted another crew member, tried to seize a fire extinguisher, and later attacked Ibom Air security staff, including the ground supervisor.

She was restrained, removed from the aircraft, and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force by Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria security. Ibom Air said it has reported the matter to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward unruly conduct.

“Ibom Air confirms that on Sunday, August 10, 2025, an incident occurred on board our Uyo–Lagos flight involving a passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, whose conduct posed a serious threat to the safety of our crew, passengers, and aircraft,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Ibom Air has since submitted a report on the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and placed a travel restriction on Ms. Emmanson, who will no longer be permitted to fly on any of our aircraft.”

The airline warned that any unruly behaviour endangering passengers, crew, or equipment would attract legal action and a permanent ban, urging passengers to follow crew instructions for everyone’s safety and comfort.

More insights

The management of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) confirmed the incident took place at the terminal after Ms. Emmanson’s arrival on Ibom Air flight Q1 513 from Uyo.

MMA2 said she assaulted airline crew, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria security officers, and its own aviation security staff, including during transportation and processing.

The terminal operators stated that passengers who engage in violent or disruptive acts at MMA2 face immediate intervention by trained security personnel, detention, handover to law enforcement, prosecution under Nigerian aviation laws, possible placement on airline and airport restriction lists, and civil liability for any losses or disruptions caused.