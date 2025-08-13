Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has thrown his weight behind the upcoming memoir “Making It Big” by billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, praising it as a “remarkable masterclass” on turning challenges into opportunities.

The President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group shared his endorsement ahead of the official launch, noting that Otedola’s story is not just a personal memoir but a valuable blueprint for navigating Africa’s often tough business environment.

“Femi’s story is a remarkable masterclass in turning challenges into opportunities,” Dangote said. “Reading it reminded me of my own humble beginnings, selling sweets in school, and the journey to building an industrial empire. It takes vision, resilience, and the ability to spot opportunities where others see obstacles. This book offers valuable lessons for anyone determined to thrive in a tough business environment.”

The highly anticipated book chronicles Otedola’s rise from his early ventures to becoming one of Nigeria’s most influential business figures, with interests spanning oil and gas, power, shipping, and finance.

Known for his calculated risks and strategic turnarounds, Otedola has built a reputation as a dealmaker who can spot value in overlooked sectors.

Nairametrics previously reported excerpts from Otedola’s book, where he talked about convincing Wale Tinubu over a 1am call to divert a diesel cargo at the time. Both men represent a generation of African business leaders who have redefined what is possible in the private sector, often against the backdrop of volatile markets, regulatory challenges, and shifting global trends.

What other influential people have said

Adding her voice, Arunna Oteh, economist and former Vice President and Treasurer of the World Bank Treasury, described Otedola’s work as one of the most important books on entrepreneurship in a developing country.

“When a very successful person openly tells you their weaknesses, you know you are reading an honest account. Femi tells us a frank story of how he stopped being chief executive and transitioned to being an entrepreneur to save his business empire. This book contains a lot of hard truths we all know, but are hardly discussed in public, such as the delicate relationship between business and politics.”

Earlier, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, praised the book as a rare and important contribution to Africa’s literary and business landscape. She noted that few successful African business leaders have documented their journeys in a way that preserves hard-earned lessons for future generations. According to her, Otedola’s decision to capture his entrepreneurial experience on paper is not only timely but invaluable for inspiring and guiding younger Africans.

Otedola’s book chronicles his path from early ventures to becoming one of Nigeria’s most prominent business figures, with interests in oil and gas, power, shipping, and finance. Known for strategic turnarounds and calculated risks, Otedola has shaped sectors in ways that have influenced Nigeria’s economy. The book, ‘Making it Big’, is scheduled for its launch on August 18, 2025.

The launch is set to attract high-profile guests from Nigeria’s political, financial, and cultural circles. With heavyweight endorsements already in, the release is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about literary events in African business this year.