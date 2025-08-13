The AccounTech Summit International returns for its highly anticipated second edition on 27–28 August 2025 at The Hall Conference Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Convened by The Techy Accountant under the umbrella of the Lefort Foundation and held in partnership with the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR) and ACCA, the summit carries the timely theme: “Integrating Technology and Finance Sustainability: A Blueprint for the Future.”

This year’s edition expands the summit’s remit beyond knowledge exchange to deliver tangible outcomes from capacity development and investment readiness to ecosystem building and policy influence.

It is designed to convene an influential cross-section of the finance-tech landscape: regulators, CFOs and finance leaders, fintech founders, accountants, investors, development partners, researchers, hub operators, and a new generation of finance and tech professionals.

Why this theme matters

“Integrating Technology and Finance Sustainability” captures an urgent challenge and an immense opportunity. Organisations today must adopt digital tools not only to drive efficiency but to embed environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into financial decision-making.

The summit will interrogate how automation, AI, cloud-native finance tools, open banking, and sustainability frameworks can be deployed in tandem to create resilient business models, protect financial stability, and accelerate inclusive economic growth across Africa. Attendees will leave with strategic frameworks and practical approaches; a true “blueprint” they can implement.

Summit highlights

AccounTech 2025 blends strategic plenaries with hands-on programming and curated experiences designed to accelerate capability and catalyse partnerships.

Keynote Addresses & High-Level Panels : Senior leaders from accounting bodies, fintechs, regulatory agencies and global institutions will share strategic perspectives on digital finance, regulatory evolution, and ESG integration.

: Senior leaders from accounting bodies, fintechs, regulatory agencies and global institutions will share strategic perspectives on digital finance, regulatory evolution, and ESG integration. African AccounTech Sector Report : Official Launch: A flagship deliverable of the summit. This comprehensive report maps the AccounTech landscape across the continent, combining primary research (interviews, surveys and roundtables) with secondary data analysis, and featuring inputs from industry professionals at both national and international levels. The report will surface market sizing, investment trends, talent and skills gaps, use cases, and policy recommendations, forming a reference point for investors, policymakers, and practitioners. (Media partner and co-launch details to be confirmed.)

: Official Launch: A flagship deliverable of the summit. This comprehensive report maps the AccounTech landscape across the continent, combining primary research (interviews, surveys and roundtables) with secondary data analysis, and featuring inputs from industry professionals at both national and international levels. The report will surface market sizing, investment trends, talent and skills gaps, use cases, and policy recommendations, forming a reference point for investors, policymakers, and practitioners. (Media partner and co-launch details to be confirmed.) AccounTech SME Growth Lab : A new, action-oriented strand dedicated to micro, small, and medium enterprises. The Growth Lab brings SME owners together with finance professionals for candid panel discussions, clinics, and practical workshops focused on financial management, digital adoption, investor readiness, and scaling strategies. A marquee panel will feature SME founders in conversation with accountants, bankers, and investors to surface pragmatic pathways to growth. Partners supporting the Growth Lab include ecosystem organisations and financial advisors committed to SME resilience and scale.

: A new, action-oriented strand dedicated to micro, small, and medium enterprises. The Growth Lab brings SME owners together with finance professionals for candid panel discussions, clinics, and practical workshops focused on financial management, digital adoption, investor readiness, and scaling strategies. A marquee panel will feature SME founders in conversation with accountants, bankers, and investors to surface pragmatic pathways to growth. Partners supporting the Growth Lab include ecosystem organisations and financial advisors committed to SME resilience and scale. Career Fair: Targeted at recent graduates, NYSC members, and early-career professionals in finance, accounting, and tech. The Career Fair offers CV clinics, mock interviews, employer clinics, mentorship, and direct recruiter engagement. Strategic recruitment partners (including leading staffing platforms and consulting firms) will be on-site to match talent to opportunities and advise on career pathways in the digital finance economy.

Targeted at recent graduates, NYSC members, and early-career professionals in finance, accounting, and tech. The Career Fair offers CV clinics, mock interviews, employer clinics, mentorship, and direct recruiter engagement. Strategic recruitment partners (including leading staffing platforms and consulting firms) will be on-site to match talent to opportunities and advise on career pathways in the digital finance economy. Innovation Marketplace & Exhibitions : A curated exhibition area where fintechs, software providers, vendors, accounting-tech startups and enterprise solution providers will demo products, run live pilots, and engage potential customers and partners.

: A curated exhibition area where fintechs, software providers, vendors, accounting-tech startups and enterprise solution providers will demo products, run live pilots, and engage potential customers and partners. Workshop/Co-Creation Sessions : Focused, short courses and hands-on sessions on topics such as AI in accounting, digital audit workflows, cloud migration for finance teams, ESG reporting tools, and IP/compliance for fintechs.

: Focused, short courses and hands-on sessions on topics such as AI in accounting, digital audit workflows, cloud migration for finance teams, ESG reporting tools, and IP/compliance for fintechs. AccounTech Challenge: an exciting interuniversity competition for accounting students designed to test their technical knowledge, problem-solving skills, and creativity in applying technology to real-world finance scenarios.

an exciting interuniversity competition for accounting students designed to test their technical knowledge, problem-solving skills, and creativity in applying technology to real-world finance scenarios. Awards, Networking Session & After Party: A closing ceremony celebrating excellence across the AccounTech ecosystem from standout startups and solutions to outstanding practitioner contributions.

Who should attend

AccounTech 2025 is essential for:

CFOs, finance leaders, accountants, and auditors seeking digital transformation strategies.

Fintech founders, product managers, and technology teams building accounting or finance solutions.

Investors, family offices, VCs, and impact funds scouting African AccounTech opportunities.

Regulators, policy makers and professional bodies shaping the rules and standards for digital finance.

Early-career professionals, students and talent looking to enter finance-tech roles.

Development partners and corporates exploring partnership and pilot opportunities.

Expected turnout for the summit is 3,000–5,000+ participants from across Nigeria and the continent, including delegates joining virtually.

Why attend

Attending AccounTech 2025 gives organisations and professionals:

Actionable insight on integrating digital tools and sustainability into finance operations.

Gain practical insights from top industry leaders and access to Network with over 500+ finance and tech professionals.

Strategic visibility for solution providers, exhibitors, and sponsors across a high-value audience.

Participate in the AccounTech Career Fair and explore job opportunities, and earn a Soft Skills Certificate to boost your professional profile.

Build partnerships with SMEs, startups, and corporates.

Earn CPD points from ACCA and other recognized professional bodies.

Walk away with a Certificate of Participation for attending.

Engage in policy and regulatory conversations with decision-makers.

Acquire practical skills in workshops and co-creation sessions that you can apply immediately.

Whether you come to learn, hire, invest, pilot a solution, or influence policy, The AccounTech Summit 2025 is structured to deliver measurable returns on time and investment.

Registration & Participation Details

Date: 27–28 August 2025

Venue: The Hall Conference Center, 16 Musa Yar’Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Theme: Integrating Technology and Finance Sustainability: A Blueprint for the Future

How to register:

Visit: www.accountechsummit.com/event/ (registration portal) Select ticket type and complete delegate information. For sponsorship, partnership or exhibit enquiries, contact the partnerships team at partnerships@accountechsummit.com or call +234 803 572 9500.

Group Registration & Special Packages: Corporate and group packages are available. Please contact the team for customized offers and the exhibitor prospectus.

Partnerships & Media

The AccounTech Summit 2025 is proud to be organised with support from professional bodies, such as the Fintech Association of Nigeria (Fintech NGR), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), TVC Communications, Nairametrics, Zest, Tyms, and other development partners. We are actively collaborating with media partners and research organisations for the sector report launch, if your organisation is interested in partnership or media collaboration, please reach out to the partnerships team.

Join the movement to build finance that is smart, sustainable, and scalable across the continent.

For enquiries and registration: techyacctnetwork@gmail.com | +234 909 444 1275 | www.accountechsummit.com