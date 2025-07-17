Femi Otedola, one of Nigeria’s most influential business leaders, has announced the forthcoming release of his new book, “Making it Big,” set to launch on August 18.

The revelation was made in a statement shared via his official X account

Otedola described the book as a collection of lessons, setbacks, and triumphs that shaped my path and the principles that guided him through it all.

“The lessons, setbacks, and triumphs that shaped my path are almost ready for you. In these pages, I’ve shared the key principles – the moments of doubt, the breakthroughs, and the wisdom that guided me through it all.

“I look forward to opening this conversation with entrepreneurs and visionaries across the world, and to seeing how these experiences might inspire your own journey forward,” he said.

More insights

Femi Otedola’s story is one of relentless ambition, audacity, and strategic brilliance, qualities that make his emerging memoir not just anticipated but potentially transformative.

From humble beginnings, Otedola cultivated an entrepreneurial mindset early. Long before the boards of banks and energy giants, he ran a small business at the age of six, offering manicure services under the brand FEMCO and even issuing receipts to paying customers.

This early enterprise wasn’t handed to him; it was born of curiosity and initiative, traits that would define his approach to business.

He first built his fortune in commodity trading before founding Zenon Petroleum and Gas in 2003, which grew into a leading diesel supplier in Nigeria’s downstream sector.

What you should know

Under Otedola’s leadership, Zenon Petroleum and Gas acquired a controlling stake in African Petroleum, which was later rebranded as Forte Oil.

Otedola carried this boldness into banking. Appointed Chairman of FirstHoldCo (formerly FBN Holdings) in January 2024, he immediately catalyzed change.

Under his leadership, the group recorded a pre-tax profit of N781.88 billion in 2024, a staggering 125% increase year-on-year, while after-tax profits soared to N663 billion

Simultaneously, Otedola reshaped the power sector through Geregu Power Plc. He became the executive chairman and majority owner of Geregu Power Plc, orchestrated its historic listing as Nigeria’s first publicly traded power company.

The company’s Q2 2025 net profit hit N13 billion, up 61% year-on-year, and its share price soared by more than a thousand per cent since listing.

His activist approach earned him the title “Activist Investor and Market Maker of the Year” at the Nairametrics Capital Market Awards.