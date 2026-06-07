Aliko Dangote's net worth has risen to a historic $36.7 billion, according to real-time Bloomberg data.

Aliko Dangote’s net worth has risen to a historic $36.7 billion, according to real-time Bloomberg data.

This underscores his status as both the wealthiest black individual and the richest African.

His empire has long been anchored by Dangote Cement, Sugar, and Fertilizer.

The $20 billion mega refinery in Lagos, along with significant investments in Dangote Cement, are key drivers behind his record-high net worth.

These developments have also helped Nigeria become a net petroleum exporter for the first time in decades, with daily net exports of around 44,000 barrels to regional markets.

The refinery has rapidly gained dominance across West Africa, supplying large quantities of refined products to Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, and Togo. This shift moves the business from primarily local currency inflows to mainly hard currency.

The group is progressing towards listing its mega-refinery on the stock market, through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), towards the end of the year, which is likely to reveal several tens of billions in public market value

Dangote Industries has signed a $400 million deal with the country’s best engineering companies for a vast extension program to completely double the refinery’s full operational capacity by 2029.

The world’s richest black man is using this $11.5 billion plan (with technology from Honeywell) to start production of linear alkyl benzene- the key chemical component in the manufacturing of a good detergent for the region.

Dangote Cement boosts Aliko’s wealth

Dangote Cement continues to print record returns. Dangote Cement has doubled its profitability, printing an all-time profit of over N1 trillion in one fiscal year.

The company is the dominant player on the Nigerian stock market with shares trading up 162% over the past 12 months.

Africa has an insatiable demand for building materials for its construction growth, and so Dangote has a highly defensive cash-flow moat because of its market dominance.

The business is currently the most valuable company in Nigerian stock market with a valuation of N20.1 trillion

Africa’s richest man expansion to East Africa

Aliko Dangote has pledged to headline an international group to build a massive, technologically advanced crude oil refinery in Tanga, Tanzania

The Heads of State of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are already engaged in a direct, bilateral discourse to formalize the plans for the four- to five-year construction phase.

Continental plan: Along with its flagship refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, the Group CEO recently announced that there would be a separate, devoted refinery asset to specifically serve East Africa, as part of an overall target of attaining refining capacity e up to 2.1 million bpd globally.

Through a joint venture with Ethiopian Investment Holdings, the group is building a 323 billion Shilling ($2.6 billion) fertilizer production facility in Gode, Somalia region, Ethiopia.

The massive facility will produce 3,000,000 metric tons of urea per annum and revolutionize regional food security slated to be operational by 2029. Dangote has secured a $4.3 billion (543 billion shillings) gas supply agreement with Chinese energy conglomerate GCL Group to ensure a secure supply for this critical asset.

Family Office in Dubai

Africa’s richest man has accelerated work toward formally opening a family office in Dubai to protect this large newly generated liquid cash pile from sub-Saharan currency depreciation and local macro conditions, to be run out of the city, and through which he will manage his international co-investments, long-term preservation objectives, and international asset management.

Macro-analysts and investors alike see Dangote’s story as an example of industrial development in Africa. Having developed large-scale in-house production capabilities, rather than simply focusing on exporting commodities, his group has been able to achieve significant valuation of premiums even against worldwide inflation.