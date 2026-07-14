DeepSeek’s Lian Wenfeng’s networth hits $36billion, becomes world’s richest AI startup founder

DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng has become the world's richest founder of an artificial intelligence model company after a fresh funding round more than doubled his personal fortune to $36 billion, showing the rapid wealth creation driven by the global AI boom.

DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng has become the world’s richest founder of an artificial intelligence model company after a fresh funding round more than doubled his personal fortune to $36 billion, showing the rapid wealth creation driven by the global AI boom.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Liang’s net worth surged from approximately $16.7 billion following DeepSeek’s latest capital raise, placing him ahead of leading AI entrepreneurs including Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei and OpenAI President Greg Brockman.

The ranking focuses on founders whose companies derive the majority of their revenue directly from developing frontier AI models. It excludes technology conglomerates such as Alibaba and Tencent, as well as companies operating elsewhere in the AI value chain, including semiconductor manufacturers and data center operators.

What they are saying

Liang’s wealth is largely tied to his ownership of DeepSeek, one of China’s fastest-growing artificial intelligence startups.

The company’s valuation jumped fivefold after strong investor demand, rising from about $10 billion in April to $50 billion following a $7.4 billion fundraising round completed in June. As part of the transaction, Liang personally invested $3 billion, while his ownership stake diluted only slightly to an estimated 78%.

The unusually high level of founder ownership has significantly boosted Liang’s personal fortune. Unlike many Silicon Valley AI founders who have ceded substantial equity to venture capital firms and strategic investors through multiple fundraising rounds, Liang has retained majority control of DeepSeek, allowing him to capture a larger share of the company’s rising valuation.

What you should know

DeepSeek first captured global attention in early 2025 after claiming it developed its flagship AI model for less than $6 million, a figure that challenged assumptions about the massive capital required to build frontier artificial intelligence systems.

The claim sparked debate across the technology industry, with many viewing it as evidence that Chinese AI firms could compete with U.S. rivals at a fraction of the cost.

However, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis disputed the narrative during the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, describing the reported development cost as “exaggerated and a little bit misleading.” He said the reported $5.6 million likely covered only the final training phase of DeepSeek’s AI model rather than the total investment required to build the system.

Earlier, on January 28, 2025, Nairametrics reported that DeepSeek, the Hangzhou-based startup behind the R1 reasoning model, temporarily restricted new user registrations to individuals with mainland China telephone numbers after experiencing what it described as “large-scale malicious attacks” on its services.

The move came as DeepSeek’s AI assistant experienced explosive global adoption, climbing to the top of Apple’s iPhone download rankings and becoming one of the most downloaded applications on Google’s Play Store. The surge in demand overwhelmed the company’s infrastructure, triggering its longest reported service outage at the time.

Despite questions over its development costs and the operational challenges that accompanied its rapid rise, DeepSeek continued to attract strong investor interest.

The startup’s technological advances and growing commercial adoption culminated in a $7.4 billion funding round in June 2026, valuing the company at $50 billion and cementing its status as one of the world’s most valuable artificial intelligence startups.