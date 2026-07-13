Otedola hints at new book titled “Making It Bigger”

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has hinted that he is working on a new book titled Making It Bigger, suggesting a follow-up to his recently published memoir.

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has hinted that he is working on a new book titled Making It Bigger, suggesting a follow-up to his recently published memoir.

In a post shared on his social media page on Sunday, Otedola revealed that he had spent part of the morning writing the manuscript while in Geneva, Switzerland.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of Otedola’s memoir, Making It Big, which chronicles his entrepreneurial journey, business setbacks and rise to becoming one of Africa’s leading investors.

What he is saying

According to the post shared earlier on X he said,

“This sunny afternoon today in Geneva, taking a ride after a busy morning writing a few pages of my next book, Making It Bigger,” he wrote, accompanied by a photo from the city.

The post marks the first public indication that the billionaire investor is working on another book, although he did not disclose further details about its theme, expected release date or publication timeline.

What you should know

The teaser comes just days after Otedola’s autobiography, Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business, secured second place at the 2026 African Business Book of the Year Awards.

As previously reported by Nairametrics, the Business Council for Africa (BCA) honoured the book with a $5,000 prize at the continental awards, which are sponsored by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). The awards recognise publications that make significant contributions to entrepreneurship, leadership and economic development across Africa.

Published in August 2025, Making It Big chronicles Otedola’s journey from a young entrepreneur to one of Africa’s leading business figures, offering lessons on business growth, strategic investing and long-term value creation.

The memoir also gained international commercial success, reaching No. 3 on Amazon’s Best Sellers in Business Biographies & Memoirs shortly after its release. It ranked alongside notable titles such as The Trading Game: A Confession by Gary Stevenson, What’s Your Dream? by Simon Squibb, Shoe Dog by Phil Knight and Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson.

The success of Making It Big has heightened expectations for Otedola’s newly teased project, Making It Bigger, which is expected to build on the themes of entrepreneurship, leadership and wealth creation explored in his first book.