Femi Otedola’s ‘Making It Big’ wins second place at African Business Book of the Year Awards

Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola has emerged as the second-place winner at the 2026 African Business Book of the Year Awards..

Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola has emerged as the second-place winner at the 2026 African Business Book of the Year Awards for his autobiography, Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business.

The recognition was announced by the Business Council for Africa (BCA), the organizers of the awards, with the book receiving a $5,000 prize.

The award is sponsored by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and recognizes outstanding business publications that contribute to entrepreneurship, leadership, and economic development across the continent.

What they are saying

Reacting to the recognition, Otedola expressed appreciation to the organizers, saying the award validates the purpose behind writing the book.

“Thank you to the BCA African Business Book of the Year team for this generous recognition,” he said.

According to him, Making It Big was written to present an honest account of entrepreneurship, including the challenges and perseverance required to build successful businesses on the continent.

“Making It Big was written to tell the truth about the journey the risks, the setbacks, the resilience, and the leadership required to build a business, especially in Africa,” he stated.

Otedola said he was humbled by the honour and congratulated the other winners, adding that he was encouraged by the positive reception the book has received from readers across Africa.

“I am grateful that the book is resonating with readers and entrepreneurs across the continent. I am hopeful that it will inspire entrepreneurs to keep building and giving back,” he added.

What you should know

Otedola’s book, published in 2025, chronicles his decades-long journey from a young entrepreneur to one of Africa’s most prominent business leaders. It offers readers insights into his experiences building businesses, navigating setbacks, making investment decisions, and leading companies across Nigeria’s energy and financial sectors.

The autobiography also reflects on the principles that have shaped his career, including resilience, discipline, strategic thinking, and long-term value creation.

The African Business Book of the Year Awards celebrate authors whose works provide practical lessons and fresh perspectives on doing business in Africa. The awards have increasingly become a platform for recognizing books that document the continent’s evolving corporate landscape while inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and executives.

Otedola, who currently serves as Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, is one of Nigeria’s most influential investors. He built his fortune through the downstream oil sector before diversifying into power generation, financial services, and other strategic investments.

In August 2025 Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business, published on August 18, 2025, reached No. 3 on the retailer’s “Best Sellers in Business Biographies & Memoirs” list.

The ranking places Otedola’s memoir among some of the most influential works in the genre, including Gary Stevenson’s The Trading Game: A Confession, currently at No. 1, and Simon Squibb’s What’s Your Dream? at No. 2. His book joins a competitive lineup that also features Phil Knight’s Shoe Dog and Walter Isaacson’s Elon Musk.