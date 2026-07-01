Trump’s crypto related earnings hit over $1.2 billion in in 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump reported earning at least $1.2 billion from cryptocurrency and memecoin-related businesses in 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump reported earning at least $1.2 billion from cryptocurrency and memecoin-related businesses in 2025.

This is according to his latest annual financial disclosure, as reported by Bloomberg.

The 927-page financial disclosure, released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday, details Trump’s extensive business holdings, including earnings from hotels, golf resorts, licensing agreements and cryptocurrency ventures.

A significant portion of the disclosed income came from World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency platform whose co-founders include Trump, his sons and Steven Witkoff, a senior diplomat in the Trump administration. Zach Witkoff, the diplomat’s son, serves as the company’s chief executive officer.

What the data is saying

According to the filing, Trump earned more than $588 million from sales linked to World Liberty Financial during the reporting period, making it one of the largest contributors to his overall income.

Another major revenue source was CIC Digital LLC, the company behind Trump’s memecoin business, which generated $636 million in income.

The disclosure showed that nearly all of the earnings came from royalty payments under a licensing agreement with Celebration Coins.

In addition to the royalty income, CIC Digital held cryptocurrency assets in digital wallets valued at no less than $60 million, further highlighting Trump’s growing exposure to the digital asset market.

Unlike several previous U.S. presidents who placed their assets in blind trusts or divested certain holdings to avoid potential conflicts, Trump retained ownership of his businesses after returning to office. His companies continue to be managed primarily by two of his sons rather than an independent trustee.

Trump has consistently maintained that his businesses operate independently of his official responsibilities and has rejected allegations that his presidency has been used to advance his commercial interests.

Beyond cryptocurrency, the disclosure also outlines income generated from Trump’s extensive portfolio of hotels, golf courses, licensing agreements and other real estate assets across the United States and overseas, illustrating the breadth of his business empire.

What you should know

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Trump has an estimated net worth of $7.6 billion, with real estate remaining the largest component of his wealth even as cryptocurrency-related businesses emerge as one of his fastest-growing sources of income.

In January 2025, Nairametrics reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced the launch of his official meme coin, TRUMP, through his social media platforms, including Truth Social, writing: “I present my official meme coin, ‘TRUMP”.

According to the token’s official website, 200 million TRUMP tokens were made available at launch, with the total supply planned to increase to 1 billion tokens over a three-year period.

The TRUMP token was launched on the Solana blockchain, joining the growing ecosystem of politically branded cryptocurrencies and marking one of the most high-profile entries of a political figure into the digital asset market.