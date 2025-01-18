Donald Trump, the president-elect, via his social media handles, announced the creation of the meme coin “TRUMP.” “I present my official meme coin, ‘TRUMP,'” Trump declared today on Truth Social, his social media platform.

The token’s official website, gettrumpmemes.com, states that 200 million TRUMP tokens will be available on launch day. The supply will grow to one billion over three years. The token is built on the Solana blockchain.

“It is available for purchase on the homepage. The information on the homepage indicates that TRUMP is based on Solana (SOL). Initially, 200 million will be distributed, and over three years, 1 billion TRUMP will be distributed,” the website stated.

TRUMP experienced a spectacular surge, hitting $20 within a few hours and is now valued at $21 billion on the market. Cryptocurrency traders jumped on board, boosting trading volume to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The social media posts are authentic, given that Trump’s X and Truth Social posts remained active more than an hour later and that initial worries were allayed upon closer inspection. There was excitement, confusion, and skepticism immediately after the launch. This was because the project included every distinguishable component of many celebrity meme coin scams that have been made public in the last 12 months.

Concerns began to subside after the Truth Social post was followed by a post on his X account. Furthermore, as of this writing, the coin has primarily experienced a surge, with no significant downturn yet.

Donald Trump is positioning his pawns and setting the stage for his planned policies to be implemented in the upcoming months as his inauguration approaches. To the delight of the ecosystem’s participants, cryptocurrencies may be one of his top priorities for his next term.

The president-elect made numerous pledges to support innovation and democratize cryptocurrencies, making it clear that he supports them.

Donald Trump intends to issue a presidential decree that will elevate cryptocurrencies to a national priority. He plans to provide the most knowledgeable participants in the industry with the tools to be heard by his administration’s members. The objective is to ensure that federal institutions such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continue to maintain positive relationships with the industry.

Trump is well-liked by the cryptocurrency community, and many crypto-based businesses have contributed to his inaugural committee. The industry hosted its “Inaugural Crypto Ball” this Friday.

According to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency industry—once the subject of investigation during the Biden administration after a string of high-profile fraud cases, including the demise of FTX—would undergo a radical shift under Trump’s order. In recent years, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other federal agencies have brought over 100 enforcement actions against the industry, and banking regulators have made it challenging for cryptocurrency companies to collaborate with financial institutions.