Nigerian gospel artists Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo have made their mark on the global music scene, ranking among the most-streamed Nigerian acts on YouTube Music for the first quarter of 2025.

According to data compiled by Debut Hub, Nathaniel Bassey secured 52.8 million streams, while Mercy Chinwo followed closely with 46.4 million.

Both artists have continued to captivate audiences worldwide with their uplifting gospel music.

Mercy Chinwo’s most popular track, “Excess Love,” has garnered a staggering 133 million plays, making it one of her standout songs. Nathaniel Bassey’s spiritually rich music also continues to resonate globally, with his best-performing songs like “Yahweh Sabaoth,” which has amassed 25 million plays, “TOBECHUKWU” (featuring Mercy Chinwo Blessed) reaching 39 million plays, and “Jesus Iye,” which has earned 32 million plays to date.

What we know

Meanwhile, Rema, the Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, continues to dominate the global music scene, securing the top spot as YouTube Music’s most-streamed artist for Q1 2025.

With an impressive 223 million streams, Rema’s global influence shows no signs of slowing down, reaffirming his place as one of the leading voices in contemporary music.

His success is driven by the overwhelming popularity of his hit “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez, which has now reached a groundbreaking 2.5 billion plays.

This song remains a chart-topping favorite worldwide, cementing Rema's reputation as one of the most prominent and influential Nigerian artists of his generation.

As the Afrobeat genre continues to flourish, Rema’s continued success on platforms like YouTube Music signifies broader global recognition of Nigerian music and culture. Here’s a glimpse of the top 20 most-streamed Nigerian artists globally on YouTube Music in Q1 2025:

Rema — 223M

Burna Boy — 171M

Ayra Starr — 169M

Davido — 113M

Wizkid — 102M

Omah Lay — 96.7M

Kizz Daniel — 67.9M

Ruger — 65.7M

CKay — 64.6M

Asake — 63.4M

Tems — 60.4M

Fireboy DML — 59.1M

Nathaniel Bassey — 52.8M

Oxlade — 52.4M

Tekno — 50.8M

Tiwa Savage — 45.3M

Mercy Chinwo — 46.4M

Victony — 42.5M

Moses Bliss — 41.5M

BNXN — 41M

Rema’s ability to consistently maintain first place on the global streaming platform reflects the universal appeal of Afrobeat and the widespread embrace of Nigerian music across the world. His infectious sound, blending Afrobeat, trap, and pop, along with compelling storytelling, continues to resonate with listeners across cultures and continents.

The Q1 2025 rankings reveal Rema’s unparalleled dominance, with other leading Nigerian artists, including Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, and Moses Bliss, also making significant appearances in the top 20 most-streamed artists.

As Nigerian gospel artists like Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo continue to reach new global audiences, their place among YouTube Music’s most-streamed artists reflects the growing international appreciation for their spiritually inspiring music.