President Donald Trump has paused the processing of some legal permanent residency applications, also known as green cards, in order to implement additional screening measures for certain immigrant applicants.

This includes refugees and asylees applying for permanent residency after being granted temporary status.

The Department of Homeland Security(DHS) stated that this temporary halt is aimed at strengthening vetting procedures for immigrants seeking to enter or stay in the U.S.

The order, issued in January 2025, requires additional vetting of individuals applying for green cards.

According to NBC News, USCIS, as of March 25th,2025, has instructed staff to conduct extra vetting for refugees and asylum recipients applying for green cards.

A statement from the DHS has paused the finalization of certain green card applications to complete additional vetting processes.

These changes were made to adhere to the president’s executive order titled “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats.”

The order calls for heightened screening of individuals entering or already in the U.S., particularly those from regions or countries with identified security risks.

Reports inform that the pause specifically affects refugees and individuals granted asylum who have applied for permanent residency.

A spokesperson for USCIS confirmed the temporary halt, stating that it is necessary to complete further screening and vetting before finalizing certain adjustment of status applications.

According to reports, the agency said in a statement that it is ”Placing a temporary pause on finalizing certain adjustment of status applications pending the completion of additional screening and vetting.”

However, the statement did not clarify which specific applications were impacted, how long the pause would last, or whether this would affect the agency’s funding.

Vetting during the green card process

Reports inform that immigrants seeking legal permanent residency, also known as adjusting their status, are already subject to a series of background checks during the application process.

These checks ensure that applicants do not have criminal records or other disqualifying factors. While the current pause impacts certain applications, it highlights ongoing concerns about the adequacy of the vetting process.

Impact of additional vetting on refugees and asylum seekers

For refugees and asylum seekers, the pause represents an additional layer of vetting in a process that already includes thorough screening. These individuals are typically vetted before they even arrive in the United States.

Director of the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative, Laura Collins, explained that those approved for resettlement or asylum have already gone through an extensive vetting process before entering the U.S.

Collins noted that applicants who have been granted asylum must wait a full year before applying for a green card. She also raised concerns about the potential duration of the pause and how it will impact USCIS operations.

Agency operations affected by increased vetting and delays

The decision to delay some green card applications comes as USCIS has been making progress in reducing its backlog of cases.

Collins noted that when USCIS processes fewer applications, it collects less fee revenue, which could affect its ability to maintain staffing levels and operations.

The Migration Policy Institute, an immigration think tank, reported that the agency’s spending on vetting nearly tripled from $53 million in 2016 to $149 million in 2020.

The institute also raised concerns that increased spending on vetting and enforcement could contribute to the agency’s financial shortfall.

As USCIS adjusts its procedures to comply with the new executive order, applicants for green cards and their advocates will be closely monitoring how long the additional delays last and the impact on the broader immigration system.