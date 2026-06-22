The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a final 30-day grace period for foreign nationals affected by earlier regional travel disruptions, allowing eligible individuals to regularise their immigration status or leave the country without incurring overstay fines.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a final 30-day grace period for foreign nationals affected by earlier regional travel disruptions, allowing eligible individuals to regularise their immigration status or leave the country without incurring overstay fines.

The measure, announced by the UAE’s immigration authorities, runs from June 10 to July 9, 2026, and applies to travellers who had previously received exemptions from overstay penalties after being unable to depart the country due to flight suspensions and airspace restrictions, according to Travel Biz.

The initiative is being coordinated by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), which said the temporary relief is intended to help affected visitors and residents resolve their status before normal immigration enforcement resumes.

What they are saying

According to the ICP, the grace period covers individuals who became stranded in the UAE following regional travel disruptions that began on February 28, 2026.

Eligible beneficiaries include certain visa holders, exit permit holders, and residents whose visas had been cancelled but who were unable to leave the country due to flight cancellations and other travel restrictions.

Authorities noted that affected individuals can either regularise their residency status through available immigration pathways or depart the UAE before the July 9 deadline without being subject to overstay penalties.

The UAE government clarified that eligible travellers will not be required to submit any separate application to benefit from the waiver.

Individuals seeking to remain in the country can proceed with the necessary procedures to change their residency, employment, or sponsorship status, while those planning to leave can exit through the normal immigration process before the deadline expires.

The ICP stated that the temporary relief is a continuation of earlier emergency measures introduced when travel disruptions prevented many foreign nationals from leaving the country within the validity period of their visas.

More insights

The UAE authorities explained that the conditions that prompted the original exemption have largely eased, with regional air travel operations returning to normal.

As a result, the government is moving to phase out the temporary relief measures while providing affected individuals with a final opportunity to comply with immigration regulations.

The development reflects a broader trend among Gulf countries toward offering targeted, time-bound immigration relief during emergencies rather than indefinite exemptions.

What you should know

The UAE remains one of the world’s largest destinations for expatriate workers and international visitors, hosting millions of foreign residents across sectors including construction, healthcare, technology, hospitality, and financial services.

Nairametrics previously reported that on March 16, 2026, authorities in the United Arab Emirates introduced a temporary measure allowing certain residents whose visas had expired while they were outside the country to return without facing penalties.

The policy, announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), was aimed at supporting residents stranded abroad due to travel disruptions by providing a limited window for re-entry despite expired residence visas.

The arrangement remained in effect until March 31, 2026, after which the UAE was to resume its standard immigration procedures.

The latest grace period for stranded travellers reflects the country’s continued efforts to provide temporary relief to individuals affected by exceptional travel circumstances while maintaining compliance with immigration regulations.