Top 7 African countries attracting luxury travellers as Schengen visa denials surge

Here are the top 7 African countries attracting luxury travelers judging by the percentage increase in the number of tourists going to the country according to UN World Tourism Barometer data.

For thousands of Nigerians and other Africans, applying for a Schengen visa has increasingly become a gamble with expensive odds.

Months of planning, stacks of bank statements, employment letters, hotel reservations and flight bookings often culminate in a single email informing applicants that their visas have been denied.

Worse still, the application fee is non-refundable, leaving many to absorb not only the disappointment of cancelled travel plans but also the financial loss.

The experience is becoming increasingly common. According to the latest Schengen visa statistics, African applicants recorded the highest visa rejection rates in the world in 2024. Comoros topped the list with a refusal rate of 62.8%, followed by Senegal (46.8%), Nigeria (45.9%) and Ghana (45.5%)—far above the global average refusal rate of 14.8 percent.

The financial impact has been equally severe. Collectively, African applicants lost an estimated €60 million (about $67.5 million) in non-refundable Schengen visa fees in 2024 alone after their applications were rejected, according to an analysis of official European Commission data.

For many applicants, the losses extended beyond visa fees to include cancelled flights, accommodation reservations and other travel-related expenses.

As access to Europe becomes more difficult and expensive, a quiet shift is taking place across the continent. Rather than looking outward, an increasing number of affluent African travellers are looking inward, choosing destinations closer to home for holidays, luxury escapes and business trips.

The trend is being reinforced by a wave of visa liberalisation across Africa. Countries including Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, Benin, Congo, Seychelles and The Gambia have either introduced visa-free entry or simplified travel requirements for African passport holders in recent years, making cross-border travel within the continent easier than ever before.

The result is an unprecedented tourism boom. According to the UN Tourism World Tourism Barometer, Africa welcomed 81 million international tourists in 2025, representing an 8% increase over the previous year.

North Africa recorded the strongest performance, with arrivals rising 11%. Compared with pre-pandemic levels, international tourist arrivals to Africa were 19% higher than in 2019, outperforming Europe (6%), the Americas (-1%) and Asia-Pacific (-9%).

Fuelled by improved air connectivity, government investments, luxury hospitality projects and easier intra-African travel, several countries are rapidly emerging as the continent’s new tourism powerhouses.

From Egypt’s ancient monuments and Morocco’s imperial cities to South Africa’s wildlife reserves and Seychelles’ luxury island resorts, these destinations are attracting record numbers of visitors—and billions of dollars in tourism revenue—as Africa increasingly becomes a destination for Africans and the world alike.

Here are the top 7 African countries attracting luxury travelers judging by the percentage increase in the number of tourists going to the country according to UN World Tourism Barometer data.

7. Sierra Leone (+10% increase in visitors)

Sierra Leone is steadily emerging as one of Africa’s newest tourism success stories after recording strong growth in international arrivals, driven by government reforms and aggressive destination marketing.

According to UN Tourism’s World Tourism Barometer, the country ranked among Africa’s top-performing tourism destinations in 2025 as it saw 10% growth in international arrivals =.

The momentum continued into 2026, with aviation passenger arrivals rising 23 percent in the first quarter, according to the Tourism Watch: June 2026 report.

The growth has been fuelled by sustained investments in tourism infrastructure, ecotourism, heritage conservation and destination branding led by the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

Visitors are increasingly drawn to Freetown’s pristine beaches, Bunce Island, the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary, the Outamba-Kilimi National Park, Tiwai Island Wildlife Sanctuary and the country’s rich cultural festivals, while expanded international marketing campaigns and participation in global travel expos have attracted growing interest from international travellers, diaspora visitors and eco-tourists seeking authentic African experiences.

6. Tunisia (+10% increase in visitors)

Tunisia strengthened its position as one of North Africa’s fastest-growing tourism destinations in 2025 after welcoming more than 11 million international visitors, while generating a record $2.68 billion in tourism revenue.

According to the Central Bank of Tunisia, tourism earnings rose 6.3% from the previous year, reflecting not only higher visitor numbers but also increased spending by travellers.

The growth was driven largely by strong regional demand, with Algeria and Libya remaining Tunisia’s biggest source markets, while arrivals from Europe and the Middle East also increased following targeted marketing campaigns. France remained the country’s largest European source market with around one million visitors.

Beyond its traditional Mediterranean beach resorts, Tunisia attracted visitors through year-round cultural, heritage, wellness and desert tourism, supported by investments in boutique hotels, luxury resorts, transport infrastructure and premium visitor experiences that helped reposition the country as a high-value destination.

5 Seychelles (+13.1% increase in visitors)

Seychelles continued to strengthen its reputation as one of Africa’s premier luxury island destinations after recording 398,841 international visitor arrivals in 2025, a 13.1% increase from the previous year.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the island nation experienced particularly strong growth during the final quarter of the year, when visitor arrivals increased 17.6%, while December alone recorded a 20.4% jump.

Nearly all visitors—98.5% —arrived by air and stayed for an average of nine nights, underscoring Seychelles’ appeal as a premium beach holiday destination.

Europe remained by far the country’s biggest tourism market, accounting for 278,281 visitors, or 69.8% of total arrivals. Asia contributed 18.1%, while Africa represented 7% of visitors.

The country’s white-sand beaches, luxury resorts, marine parks and island-hopping experiences continued to attract high-spending travellers, with almost 90% of visitors travelling to Seychelles for the first time.

4 Morocco (+14% increase in visitors)

Morocco reinforced its status as Africa’s tourism powerhouse after welcoming a record 19.8 million international tourists in 2025, representing a 14% increase over the previous year.

The growth was underpinned by expanded international air connectivity, aggressive marketing in key European markets and sustained investment in hotels and tourism infrastructure.

Authorities also promoted emerging destinations beyond traditional tourist cities while preparing the country for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

The tourism boom translated into stronger economic returns. Between January and November 2025, tourism receipts reached 124 billion Moroccan dirhams (about $13.5 billion), representing a 19% increase from a year earlier. Popular destinations included Marrakech, Casablanca, Rabat, Fez, Tangier and the Atlantic and Mediterranean coastal resorts, with Europe remaining Morocco’s largest source market.

3 Ethiopia (+15% increase in visitors)

Ethiopia continued its rapid emergence as one of Africa’s fastest-growing tourism destinations after receiving more than 1.4 million foreign tourists during the 2025/2026 fiscal year, generating approximately $5.2 billion in tourism revenue.

The government attributed the growth to stronger investment in tourism development and international promotion, alongside Ethiopia’s growing reputation as a regional conference destination.

During the year, the country hosted 204 international conferences, attracting nearly 166,000 foreign delegates, further strengthening Addis Ababa’s status as Africa’s diplomatic and business capital.

Tourists were drawn to Ethiopia’s diverse attractions, including the Simien Mountains, Bale Mountains, the castles of Gondar, Lake Tana, Sof Omar caves, the Danakil Depression, Erta Ale volcano, Arba Minch, Nechisar National Park, Lakes Chamo and Abaya, and centuries-old religious and historical sites.

Domestic tourism also expanded significantly, with more than 50 million Ethiopians travelling across the country, reflecting growing investment in cultural, historical and eco-tourism.

2 South Africa (+17.7% increase in visitors)

South Africa’s tourism industry surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time in 2025, welcoming 10.5 million international tourists, a 17.7% increase from the 8.9 million recorded in 2024 and 2.6% above 2019 levels. The recovery was largely driven by regional travel.

According to Statistics South Africa, 75.2% of all tourists came from neighbouring Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries, while another 1.9% arrived from elsewhere in Africa, meaning more than 77% of international visitors originated from the continent. Overseas arrivals also continued to rebound, increasing 11.9% year-on-year.

Leisure remained the country’s biggest attraction, accounting for 97.3% of all tourist visits. Visitors flocked to destinations including Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Kruger National Park, the Western Cape wine regions and the country’s beaches and wildlife reserves.

Overseas tourists typically stayed between eight and fourteen days, while regional visitors made shorter but more frequent trips, reinforcing South Africa’s position as Africa’s leading regional tourism hub.

1. Egypt (+21% increase in visitors)

Egypt has emerged as one of Africa’s fastest-growing tourism destinations after recording one of the strongest tourism performances globally in 2025.

According to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, international arrivals climbed to nearly 19 million visitors, representing a 21% increase over 2024 and significantly outperforming the global tourism growth rate of about five percent.

The growth was driven by improved international air connectivity, with charter flights to Egyptian destinations rising 32% during the year.

The biggest winner was New Alamein City, where charter flights surged by an unprecedented 450%, transforming the Mediterranean city into one of the country’s newest luxury tourism hotspots.

Traditional destinations such as Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam also attracted millions of visitors, buoyed by investments in airports, hotels and tourism infrastructure.

Egypt’s rich cultural heritage remained a major attraction. Archaeological sites and museums received 18.6 million visitors, a 33.5% increase from the previous year, reflecting renewed global interest in the country’s ancient civilisation.

Tourists arrived from 193 cities worldwide, highlighting Egypt’s expanding reach across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and other international markets as the country continued to market itself as a destination offering culture, beaches, entertainment and luxury experiences in one package.