UK immigration: Kemi Badenoch opposes 5-year ILR route for 2 million migrants

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the UK Conservative Party, has opposed moves by the Labour Party to exempt around two million migrants who arrived on work visas between 2021 and 2026 from a proposed rule requiring migrants to wait 10 years, instead of five, before qualifying for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the UK Conservative Party, has opposed moves by the Labour Party to exempt around two million migrants who arrived on work visas between 2021 and 2026 from a proposed rule requiring migrants to wait 10 years, instead of five, before qualifying for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

Badenoch made the position known in a letter dated July 13 addressed to the UK Home Secretary and copied to Andy Burnham, whom she said she anticipated would become Prime Minister.

In the letter, she urged the government not to abandon previously announced plans to extend the residency requirement for permanent settlement.

Recall that in November 2025, Nairametrics reported that the UK proposed doubling the qualifying period for ILR from five to 10 years as part of its biggest overhaul of the immigration system in 50 years.

However, Badenoch has now warned that reversing the policy would undermine efforts to tighten immigration controls and increase pressure on the country’s welfare system.

What Kemi is saying

Badenoch argued that Britain should tighten the requirements for permanent settlement, saying the current five-year qualification period is insufficient and allows many low-paid migrant workers to secure indefinite residency despite jobs that could be filled by economically inactive British citizens.

According to her, “Labour government was right to make that harder,” but added that their MPs now want them to u-turn.

“As Conservatives learned to our cost, five years is too short a time to obtain the indefinite right to remain in the UK. Many of these immigrants are working in low wage, low skilled jobs which could be done by some of the 9 million economically inactive British citizens.”

She also maintained that permanent residency should be reserved for migrants who make sustained and meaningful contributions to the UK economy over an extended period.

“Individuals who are not making a significant economic contribution over a ten-year period should not be allowed to stay indefinitely. Those not working, or working in low paid jobs, should be required to go home at the end of their temporary work visa.”

Badenoch further argued that granting ILR gives migrants access to welfare benefits and creates a pathway to British citizenship, warning that weakening the proposed reforms could increase pressure on public finances.

More insights

Badenoch’s call for tougher settlement rules comes despite official figures showing that UK net migration has already fallen to its lowest level since 2012, excluding the period affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), net migration declined by 48% to 171,000 between January and December 2025, while total immigration fell 20% to 813,000 over the same period.

The broader immigration picture also points to a slowdown. Home Office data shows asylum applications dropped 12% to 93,525 in the year ending March 2026, while returns and deportations increased 7% to 39,007.

Meanwhile, irregular migration has also eased. Between January 1 and June 25, 2026, 11,638 people arrived in the UK by small boats—a 37% decline compared with the same period in 2025—suggesting that several of the government’s recent immigration enforcement measures have begun to reduce overall migration flows.

What you should know

Badenoch’s comments come amid a broader tightening of the UK’s immigration system over the past year.

In June 2026, the UK government announced plans to restrict universities from sponsoring international students where there is evidence of visa abuse linked to asylum claims. The measures took immediate effect, while a new traffic-light compliance rating system for universities is expected to be introduced from summer 2027.

Earlier, in February 2026, the UK transitioned Nigerian travellers and other new visa applicants to a fully digital eVisa system, replacing physical visa stickers with electronic immigration records.

The government also increased visa application fees for overseas applicants, with the revised charges taking effect on April 8, 2026, as part of a broader package of immigration reforms aimed at strengthening border controls, tightening visa administration and reducing abuse of the immigration system.