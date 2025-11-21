The UK is set for sweeping changes to how migrants earn permanent residency, introducing a new “Earned Settlement” system that doubles the standard timeline for Indefinite Leave to Remain from 5 to 10 years.

The update was released by the Home Office and confirmed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who described the changes as the most significant reform of the immigration model in 50 years.

According to the Home Secretary, settlement is now being treated as “a privilege, not a right,” with the system redesigned to reward people who contribute economically, speak strong English and comply fully with immigration rules.

New structure for earning settlement

The reforms create a points-linked framework built around four pillars: character, integration, contribution and residence. These pillars will determine whether a migrant qualifies for faster settlement, stays on the standard timeline or faces longer waits because of penalties.

Under the new model, most visa holders will spend 10 years before qualifying for settlement.

Low-paid Health and Care workers in roles below RQF Level 6 will need 15 years.

Migrants who relied on public funds could wait up to 20 years

Those who breached immigration laws, overstayed or entered illegally may face penalties stretching to 30 years.

Fast-track options for high earners

NHS doctors and nurses retain their five–year pathway. Applicants with taxable income above £125,140 for three consecutive years can reduce their timeline by seven years, qualifying in three years.

Those earning above £50,270 over three consecutive years can reduce their tax by five years. Migrants employed in a specified public service occupation for five years can reduce their settlement waiting time by five years. Those who have worked in the community through volunteering may reduce their wait by three to five years.

English proficiency at C1 Level (Advanced) is also a factor which could reduce the wait, and Global Talent or Innovator visas may qualify in three years.

Parents, partners, or children of British citizens under the Family or BN(O) route can reduce their settlement waiting time by five years

The new rules will not apply to people who already have ILR, EU Settlement Scheme applicants, the five–year family route, Hong Kong BN(O) migrants, Armed Forces families and those under the Windrush scheme.

Implications migrants

The biggest impact falls on skilled workers. Their ILR timeline now doubles, and people in roles below degree level face even longer waits. Dependants will no longer automatically follow the main applicant’s timeline and will be assessed separately.

Home Office figures show net migration added 2.6 million people to the UK between 2021 and 2024. As a result, settlement grants are expected to spike, with approximately 1.6 million people forecast to secure settlement between 2026 and 2030