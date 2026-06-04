Universities in the United Kingdom could lose their ability to recruit international students under a new government policy aimed at curbing visa abuse and reducing asylum claims from foreign students, a move that could affect Nigerians seeking higher education opportunities in the country.

The United Kingdom is moving to bar universities from sponsoring international students to curb incidents of visa abuse as part of a broader crackdown on asylum claims linked to study visas.

The UK Home Office unveiled the reforms on Thursday, introducing stricter sponsorship requirements for higher education institutions.

The new measures will begin to take effect immediately, while a new traffic light rating system for universities is scheduled to be introduced from summer 2027.

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What they are saying

The UK government said the policy is designed to prevent individuals from using student visas as a route into Britain under false pretences and to further reduce the number of international students who subsequently claim asylum.

According to Home Office data published last month, 10,835 people who entered the UK on study visas went on to claim asylum in the year ending March 2026.

The data showed that the UK granted 409,954 sponsored study visas in the year ending March 2026. This was lower than the peak of 498,626 study visas granted in the year ending June 2023, reflecting a broader decline following recent restrictions on family members accompanying international students.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp said the government remained committed to welcoming legitimate international students but insisted that stronger safeguards were necessary.

“The UK will always welcome genuine international students, and our universities are rightly admired around the world, but our visa system must not be used as a backdoor to asylum and illegal working,” he said.

He added: “Student asylum claims are down 30% in the last year. I thank the sector for their co-operation in achieving this, but we must go further.

“Those seeking to game the system should know we are watching – and won’t hesitate to act.”

More insights

Under the new framework, universities will face tougher performance benchmarks before they can continue sponsoring international students for study visas.

Institutions must now ensure that at least 90% of their international students successfully complete their courses, up from the previous threshold of 85%. They must also maintain a minimum enrolment rate of 95 per cent, compared to the previous requirement of 90 per cent.

The Home Office said compliance will be monitored through a new traffic light rating system due to take effect in summer 2027.

Universities that receive a red rating will face restrictions on the number of international students they can recruit and will be required to finance a 12-month action plan aimed at addressing identified shortcomings.

Institutions that fail to demonstrate improvement after the intervention period risk losing their sponsorship rights altogether, effectively preventing them from recruiting international students who require study visas to enter the UK.

What you should know

The policy comes amid growing scrutiny of asylum claims by people who initially entered the UK through legal visa routes.

According to the Home Office, Pakistani nationals accounted for the largest share of asylum claims in the year ending March 2026, with most arriving through legal visa channels. Eritreans followed, with most entering the country through irregular routes, while nationals from Iran and Afghanistan also featured prominently among asylum seekers.

Although Nigeria was not among the leading nationalities cited in the latest Home Office figures, Nigerians have also recorded a significant number of asylum claims in the UK in recent years.

According to Home Office asylum and resettlement statistics, Nigerian nationals submitted 22,619 asylum applications in the UK between 2010 and 2024. Nigerians accounted for roughly one in every 30 asylum claims during the period, ranking 11th among nationalities seeking asylum in the country.

The figures further showed that asylum applications from Nigerians almost doubled in a single year, rising from 1,462 in 2023 to 2,841 in 2024.

The latest reforms also come against the backdrop of wider immigration restrictions introduced by the UK government. Recent research by Nairametrics found that the UK is among several countries that have tightened immigration policies in recent years, making relocation increasingly difficult for Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad.