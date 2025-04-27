The United Kingdom received a total of 22,619 asylum applications from Nigerian nationals between 2010 and 2024.

This is according to the report on the UK Asylum and resettlement summary data, year ending December 2024.

The figures show a gradual increase over the years, with a significant spike in 2024, when a total of 2,841 asylum claims were made by Nigerians, marking a substantial 94% increase compared to the 1,462 applications in the previous year.

Pakistan recorded the largest increase. Asylum claims from Pakistan rose by 4,638, from 5,904 in 2023 to 10,542 in 2024, marking a substantial 79% increase.

Between 2010 and 2024, the UK received a total of 621,900 asylum applications, with 2024 recording the highest number with 108,138 applications.

The top five nationalities also saw notable increases in asylum applications to the UK in 2024

Pakistan: 10,542 in 2024 from 5,904 (2023)

10,542 in 2024 from 5,904 (2023) Afghanistan: 8,508 in 2024 from 9,710 (2023)

8,508 in 2024 from 9,710 (2023) Iran: 8,099 in 2024 from 7,842 (2023)

8,099 in 2024 from 7,842 (2023) Bangladesh: 7,225 in 2024 from 5,097 (2023)

7,225 in 2024 from 5,097 (2023) Syria: 6,680 in 2024 from 3,930 (2023)

New asylum rule

Nairametrics reported that in February 2024, the United Kingdom updated its citizenship policy to deny applications from individuals who entered the country illegally, including asylum seekers.

The new rule applies regardless of how long an individual has lived in the UK or whether they currently hold legal status such as indefinite leave to remain.

TravelBiz also confirmed that the rule targets those who entered the country without authorization and are applying for British citizenship after the specified date.

The UK government introduced this measure in response to a surge in illegal immigration, particularly through small boat crossings of the English Channel.

However, the new rule has sparked criticism and legal challenges, with concerns raised about the UK’s compliance with the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which prohibits penalizing asylum seekers for illegal entry.

Critics argue that the policy contradicts international commitments and places an unfair burden on individuals who arrived in the UK under difficult conditions. It has also created uncertainty for many who previously held lawful immigration status.

What you should know

In addition to the policy change, the UK’s immigration enforcement activities have intensified.

Nairametrics reported that, in January 2025, enforcement teams conducted inspections at 828 business premises across the country, including nail bars, convenience stores, restaurants, and car washes.

This marks a 48% increase compared to January of the previous year. Arrests also rose sharply to 609, representing a 73% jump from the 352 arrests recorded in January 2022.