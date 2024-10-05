The UK government will begin rolling out the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for visa-free visitors on November 27th, 2024.

Non-European and European travelers will need to apply for an ETA to enter the UK as part of new border security rules.

The ETA system aims to fully digitize the UK’s border and immigration processes. According to TravelBiz’s recent report, the government is making this change to enhance security and simplify entry for millions of travelers.

So starting late November, the UK will require most visitors (except British and Irish citizens) to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the country. The goal is to make entry into the UK more secure and efficient for travelers.

New ETA Requirement for UK Visitors

Beginning on November 27th, 2024, most visitors to the UK, except British and Irish citizens, will need an ETA, reports inform.

This digital travel permit links to the traveler’s passport and allows for multiple visits over two years. The application process is straightforward and can be completed through the UK ETA app, with a cost of £10.

Cost: £10

Validity: Multiple visits allowed for up to six months at a time.

Duration: Valid for two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Duration for ETA Implementation

Travelers should take note of important dates related to the ETA requirement:

November 27th, 2024: Non-European nationals can start applying for an ETA.

January 8th, 2025: Non-Europeans must have an ETA to enter the UK.

March 5th, 2025: European nationals can apply for an ETA.

April 2nd, 2025: European nationals will need an ETA to enter the UK.

Application Process for an ETA

Eligible travelers can find detailed information about the ETA on the UK government’s official website, through this link

And travelers can visit the UK government website or use the UK ETA app for a quick application process.

The application will be user-friendly through the UK ETA app. And the report notes that Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals already require an ETA, so they will not see significant changes.

Who Does Not Need an ETA

According to the UK government site, if you are a national of a different country, you do not need an ETA right now.

The government also advises to check if your nationality can apply later.

You also do not need an ETA if you have any of the following:

A visa

Permission to live, work, or study in the UK (including settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme)

A British or Irish passport

A British overseas territories citizen passport

Transition to Digital Immigration Documents

Reports inform that the introduction of the ETA coincides with the UK’s shift from physical immigration documents to eVisas for those living, working, or studying in the UK.

This change eliminates the need for physical documents like Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) and passport stamps. Therefore:

No more physical documents: The ETA and eVisas replace traditional immigration documents.

Digital access: Immigrants can now manage their immigration status online.

Actions for BRP Holders

For those requiring a visa to live, work, or study in the UK, the transition to eVisas is significant. Most BRPs will expire on December 31st, 2024, TravelBiz reports.

Current BRP holders, are urged to create an online account to switch to an eVisa before their documents expire. This change aims to provide a more efficient way to manage immigration status.

What To Know

The UK government is collaborating with airlines, maritime, and rail carriers to ensure a smooth transition to the new digital system. Additionally, support will be available for individuals needing assistance with the switch to digital immigration documents, reports inform.