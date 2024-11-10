The UK government has revealed plans to issue 45,000 Seasonal Worker visas in 2025 to help alleviate workforce shortages in the agricultural and poultry sectors.

The allocation includes 43,000 visas for workers in horticulture and 2,000 for those in poultry, ensuring that the country’s food production can meet seasonal demand.

Under the 2025 visa plan, TravelBiz reports that the largest share will be designated for the horticulture sector, with 43,000 visas for roles such as fruit picking, vegetable harvesting, and flower cultivation.

Additionally, 2,000 visas will be granted to poultry workers for processing tasks between October and December.

This allocation, reports inform, is part of a broader strategy to provide businesses with the workforce needed during peak seasons.

Eligibility criteria for seasonal worker visa applicants

Applicants for the Seasonal Worker visa must meet specific eligibility requirements. They must be;

at least 18 years old,

have a valid sponsorship from a licensed UK employer, and,

meet the necessary health and safety standards for the job.

Applicants must also provide evidence of sufficient funds for their stay and have valid health insurance coverage. Importantly, visa holders are required to leave the UK when their employment period ends and cannot change their visa type while in the country.

Available roles and how to apply

The Seasonal Worker visa applies to a variety of roles within the horticulture and poultry sectors. In horticulture, workers may be tasked with duties such as planting, pruning, weeding, harvesting, and packing produce.

Poultry workers will typically be involved in tasks like feeding and caring for the birds, egg collection, processing, and other related duties.

To apply, candidates must

secure a sponsorship certificate from a licensed UK employer.

Once sponsored, applicants can submit their visa application through the UK government’s online immigration portal.

Applications for poultry roles must be submitted by November 15 each year, while horticulture roles have year-round application windows.

The role of technology in the future of agriculture

Reports inform that the UK government is keen to balance seasonal labour needs with technological solutions.

Through investments in automation, such as robotic harvesters and other advanced tools, the government guns to reduce reliance on foreign workers while improving the efficiency of the agricultural sector.

This shift toward automation, TravelBiz reports, is expected to offer long-term benefits for the food production industry and create a more sustainable workforce model.

What to know

The UK government extended the Seasonal Worker visa scheme in May 2024 for an additional five years, ensuring it will remain available until 2029.

This extension gives businesses time to adjust and invest in technology.

The government has also pledged up to £50 million to support innovation in agriculture, including the development of robotics and other automation technologies to reduce reliance on seasonal workers.