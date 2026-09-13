New Zealand moves graduate work visa applications online from November 16

New Zealand will move applications for its graduate work visas fully online from November 16, 2026, as Immigration New Zealand transitions applications to its upgraded Immigration Online platform.

New Zealand will move applications for its graduate work visas fully online from November 16, 2026, as Immigration New Zealand transitions applications to its upgraded Immigration Online platform.

The change will affect international students applying for the Post-Study Work Visa and the new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa.

From November 16, Immigration New Zealand will no longer accept paper applications for the Post-Study Work Visa, Travel Biz reported.

However, applications submitted on or before November 15 will continue to be processed, so students ready to apply need not wait for the new online system to open.

What they are saying

For international students, the move online does not change the requirement to apply within the applicable eligibility period.

Applicants for the new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa must submit their applications within three months of the expiry of their student visa.

This means students whose student visas expired before August 16, 2026, would generally fall outside the three-month application window by the time the new visa becomes available on November 16.

The Post-Study Work Visa has different application windows depending on the applicant’s course of study and the visa previously held.

Eligible applicants generally need to apply within three months of their student visa expiring, although a six-month window may apply in some circumstances. Certain eligible courses and visa holders may also have up to 12 months to submit an application.

Students therefore need to establish which deadline applies to their individual circumstances rather than relying on the November 16 launch date.

International graduates planning to remain in New Zealand after completing their studies should check their student visa expiry dates and confirm their eligibility before the online transition takes effect.

Those approaching the end of their application window may need to act before November 16 rather than waiting for the upgraded platform.

Get up to speed

On March 18, 2026, Nairametrics reported that New Zealand had introduced a new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa while expanding eligibility for its Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV), strengthening pathways for international students transitioning into the workforce.

Earlier, New Zealand announced changes to employment conditions for open work visa holders, with the new rules scheduled to take effect from April 20, 2026. The changes are intended to clarify the types of work permitted under open work visas and strengthen compliance with labour and business laws.

The reforms were also aimed at giving migrants clearer guidance on their employment rights and obligations while reducing uncertainty for employers. Immigration authorities said clearer and more consistent visa conditions would support safer, fairer and more transparent employment practices.

New Zealand has also adjusted financial requirements for some family and Pacific visa categories. From April 30, 2026, higher income and sponsorship requirements apply to the Pacific Access Category, Samoan Quota, Parent Resident Visa and Parent Boost Visitor Visa.

What you should know

On July 28, 2026, Nairametrics reported that the New Zealand government had announced changes to its Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, which allows horticulture and viticulture businesses to recruit workers from overseas to address seasonal labour shortages when suitable local workers are unavailable.

The changes are designed to simplify the recruitment process, give seasonal workers greater mobility and strengthen protections for overseas workers. The government said the reforms are intended to make the scheme easier for both employers and workers to navigate while maintaining existing worker protections.

Implementation will begin in stages from early 2027. Under the changes, employers with strong compliance records will benefit from longer accreditation periods. New employers will initially receive one-year accreditation, while employers with established compliance histories and stronger track records may subsequently qualify for accreditation periods of three or six years.