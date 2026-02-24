New Zealand will implement new employment conditions for holders of open work visas from April 20, 2026, as part of efforts to clarify what forms of work are permitted and to strengthen compliance with labour and business laws.

According to immigration authorities, the changes are designed to give migrants clearer guidance on their rights and obligations while reducing uncertainty for employers.

Officials say clearer and more consistent visa conditions will support safer, fairer and more transparent employment practices across the labour market.

What they are saying

According to a statement issued on the New Zealand immigration website,

‘’On 20 April 2026, we will introduce changes to employment conditions for people with open work visas.

‘’We recognise that not all migrants are familiar with New Zealand’s employment laws or business rules, and that changes to visa conditions can sometimes be difficult to navigate. Our focus is on education and helping people clearly understand their visa conditions. These changes do not apply to Student Visa holders.’’

An open work visa generally allows migrants to work for almost any employer, in any role or location, without first securing a job offer. This differs from employer-specific visas, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa, which tie the holder to a particular employer and role.

What this entails

From April 20, 2026, open work visas will fall under one of two employment conditions. The first category allows visa holders to undertake any form of work in New Zealand.

This includes working for an employer, operating as a sole trader, or owning and running a business.

This condition will apply to several visa types, including the Partner of a Worker Work Visa, Partner of a Student Work Visa, Partner of a Student Work Visa supported by a New Zealand Scholarship funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Post Study Work Visa, Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa, Partner of a Military Work Visa, and related categories.

The second category restricts visa holders to working for an employer only. Under this condition, migrants must work either as employees under an employment agreement or under a contract for services, which authorities classify as employment.

This applies to visas issued to victims of domestic violence, victims of people trafficking, holders of the Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa, asylum seekers, and all working holiday visa holders.

Regardless of category, all open work visa holders must comply with the conditions of their visas as well as New Zealand’s employment and business laws. Authorities stressed that open work visa holders are not permitted to employ other people, either directly or indirectly through a business they own or operate. In addition, they are prohibited from providing commercial sexual services or from running or investing in businesses linked to such services.

Backstory

Over the last one year, New Zealand authorities have been making big changes to their work visa categories. In November 2025, Nairametrics reported that it revised the framework used to evaluate work visa applications, adopting a new National Occupation List (NOL).

The list replaced the long-standing Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO), which has been used for years as the reference system for job-related visa processing.

Within this same time frame they announced two new seasonal visa categories under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) framework, offering more opportunities for foreign workers seeking seasonal employment.

Also recently, officials announced a raise in the adult minimum wage from April 1, 2026, increasing hourly pay for workers across the country. A move aimed at supporting low-income earners while managing the cost impact on businesses.

What you should know

Migrants currently on open work visas who are engaged in work that will not be permitted under the new rules, excluding commercial sexual services, may continue those activities until their visas expire.

This grace period is intended to give visa holders time to understand the updated conditions and adjust their work or business arrangements before applying for a new visa.

For future applications, migrants must meet the employment conditions tied to the specific visa category approved.

Working holiday visa holders were reminded that the primary purpose of the visa is tourism, with temporary work allowed only to support their stay.