Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced two new seasonal visa categories under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) framework, offering more opportunities for foreign workers seeking seasonal employment.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the new seasonal visa options aim to balance the country’s labour demands during peak production seasons while ensuring that job opportunities for local residents remain protected.

“From 8 December 2025 applications will open for 2 new seasonal visa options under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) framework, the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV) and the Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV),” they stated

The scheme allows accredited employers to hire skilled and semi-skilled seasonal workers for specific roles across industries such as agriculture, horticulture, and tourism.

Most of the rules governing these new visas remain consistent with the existing AEWV conditions. However, applicants who wish to change their job conditions will need to apply for a “Job Change” through Immigration New Zealand.

Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV)

The Global Workforce Seasonal Visa is targeted at workers engaged in long-term, recurring seasonal roles.

Under this visa, employers are exempted from advertising vacancies locally or undergoing a labour market test, a requirement designed to speed up the hiring process for industries that rely heavily on seasonal expertise.

Key conditions for applicants include:

Workers must have completed at least three seasonal jobs within the past six years.

They must spend at least three months outside New Zealand each year.

The visa will remain valid for three years.

Applicants must meet standard health and character requirements.

No English language test is required.

This pathway is intended to help experienced seasonal workers return to New Zealand regularly without repeating lengthy approval processes, creating stability for employers with recurring labour needs.

Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV)

The Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV) is designed for short-term, high-demand periods when employers require additional support during peak production cycles.

To use this visa option, employers must advertise job openings locally and demonstrate that they made genuine efforts to hire New Zealand residents before seeking foreign workers.

Key requirements include:

Applicants must have at least one season of relevant experience within the past three years.

The visa is valid for up to seven months.

If the employment period exceeds three months, workers must have comprehensive health insurance.

No English test is required.

This visa option supports sectors like farming, tourism, and food processing during their busiest months, while still maintaining fairness in local hiring practices.

Application requirements and documentation

Applicants for either the GWSV or PSV must meet a set of mandatory conditions to qualify for approval. These include:

A job offer and signed employment agreement from an AEWV-accredited employer, stating start and end dates, pay rate, guaranteed hours, and work location.

Proof of seasonal work experience, such as employer reference letters, payslips, tax summaries, or rosters verifying job duties and duration.

Evidence of seasonality, including travel records or employer letters showing breaks between work seasons.

Health insurance for PSV roles lasting more than three months, with coverage for doctor visits, hospital care, and emergency medical evacuation.

Standard AEWV documents, including a valid passport, recent photo, medical and police certificates, and other supporting evidence required by INZ.

Applicants for the GWSV, which lasts up to three years, must also undergo full health and character assessments before approval.

The governmnet explained that the new visa framework is part of its broader effort to ensure the country’s immigration system remains responsive to industry needs while safeguarding worker welfare and national interests.

The agency said it developed the GWSV and PSV after consultations with employers in agriculture, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors, which identified the need for predictable and flexible seasonal hiring channels.

It added that the system includes checks and compliance measures to prevent misuse of the visa program or the exploitation of migrant workers.