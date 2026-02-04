New Zealand will raise its adult minimum wage from April 1, 2026, increasing hourly pay for workers across the country.

This is according to an announcement by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment following the government’s annual minimum wage review.

The move is aimed at supporting low-income earners while managing the cost impact on businesses.

What the government said

According to Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden, the new minimum wage level is designed to balance worker welfare with business sustainability.

“This new rate will benefit around 122,500 working New Zealanders and strikes a balance between keeping up with the cost of living and not adding further pressure on the costs of running businesses,” the minister said.

The Workplace Relations and Safety Minister said the adult minimum wage will increase to $23.95 an hour from April 2026, up by 45 cents from the current rate of $23.50 an hour.

Alongside the adult minimum wage increase, training and starting-out minimum wages will also rise from April 1, 2026. Both rates will increase to $19.16 an hour and will remain set at 80 per cent of the adult minimum wage, up from the current level of $18.80 an hour.

The ministry said the changes will affect workers currently earning below the new thresholds, particularly those in entry-level and training roles.

For workers on the adult minimum wage, the increase means an additional $18 per week for those working 40 hours, translating to about $936 more per year before tax.

Why this matters

New Zealand is a major destination for skilled workers, students, and professionals seeking employment abroad.

Higher minimum wages improve income stability for foreign workers, making the country more attractive for migration.

The minimum wage applies to all legally employed workers aged 16 and above, across all sectors and regions, and is reviewed annually as part of the government’s broader labour market and economic assessments

What you should know

These minimum wage reforms come amid broader efforts by New Zealand to strengthen its labour market and international workforce.

Last year, the government unveiled a plan to double the size of its international education sector to NZ$7.2 billion by 2034, aiming to increase international student numbers from 83,700 in 2024 to 105,000 by 2027 and 119,000 by 2034.

As part of this strategy, work-hour limits for students have been eased from 20 to 25 hours per week, while students in approved exchange and study-abroad programs now gain extended work rights. The reforms are designed to position New Zealand as a top-tier destination for education and skilled migration, contrasting with tighter visa and student policies in the United States and Australia.

Beyond education, the government has introduced new visa categories to attract digital nomads and foreign investment, linking labour policy, skills development, and economic growth in a broader strategy to support both domestic workers and international talent.

New Zealand overhauled its immigration and labour system, replacing the long‑standing ANZSCO system with a National Occupation List to simplify work visa assessment and align labour demand with skills needs.