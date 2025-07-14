The New Zealand government unveiled an ambitious plan on Sunday to double the size of its international education sector to NZ$7.2 billion (US$4.32 billion) by 2034, in a move that directly contrasts with tightening immigration policies in the United States and Australia.

Education Minister Erica Stanford described the strategy as a “supercharged” growth plan designed to expand one of the country’s most lucrative service exports.

The sector, currently valued at NZ$3.6 billion, has shown steady recovery since 2023, following years of pandemic-related disruptions.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“In the short term, Education New Zealand will focus its promotional efforts on markets with the highest potential for growth,” Stanford added.

The government aims to increase international student numbers from 83,700 in 2024 to 105,000 by 2027, and to 119,000 by 2034, bringing the market’s value to twice its current size. To reach these targets, New Zealand will ease rules that previously limited international students to 20 hours of part-time work per week.

Some context

Eligible students will now be able to work up to 25 hours, while those in approved exchange and study-abroad programs will also become eligible for work rights and extension previously unavailable to them.

The reforms are part of a broader strategy to position New Zealand as a top-tier education destination, particularly as global competitors recalibrate their international student policies.

In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration has aggressively curtailed student visa programs, especially for Chinese students. In a controversial May decision, the White House revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, though a federal judge later blocked the move. Nonetheless, the chilling effect remains, with international applications dipping at several institutions.

Australia, another key competitor in the Asia-Pacific region, announced a cap of 270,000 new international student enrollments for 2025, part of a wider crackdown aimed at easing pressure on the country’s housing market, which has seen rental prices surge due to high immigration.

What to know

By contrast, New Zealand is signaling that it sees foreign students as economic partners. Education New Zealand, the country’s international marketing agency, will shift its promotional efforts toward regions with the highest potential for growth.

While the government did not specify which countries it would target, reports point to emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America, where demand for foreign education continues to rise.

The education sector’s revitalization forms one pillar of a broader economic strategy.

Facing sluggish GDP growth and rising living costs, the government has also introduced new visa categories to attract digital nomads and foreign investment moves designed to inject fresh capital and innovation into the economy.