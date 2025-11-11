Immigration New Zealand is set to overhaul the framework used to evaluate work visa applications, adopting a new National Occupation List (NOL) starting in November 2025.

The list will replace the long-standing Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO), which has been used for years as the reference system for job-related visa processing.

Officials say the change is intended to simplify visa procedures, streamline skill assessment, and align the country’s immigration policies with current labor market demands.

The National Occupation List organizes jobs that share similar responsibilities into categories, each assigned a skill level from one to five. Level one represents the most highly skilled positions, while level five covers roles requiring lower formal qualifications or experience.

What this means

By providing clearer definitions of occupations and associated skill requirements, the NOL aims to make the application process more transparent for both employers and prospective workers.

The transition to the NOL will take place in phases. Applicants seeking a Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV) must use the NOL for applications submitted on or before November 2, 2025.

From this November, anyone applying for an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) or completing a job check for an AEWV must use the NOL codes if their role appears on the list. Certain visa categories, including the Skilled Migrant Category, will continue to rely on ANZSCO codes until the transition is fully implemented.

What you should know

To ease the adjustment, Immigration New Zealand has introduced a temporary Specific Purpose Work Visa, valid from September 8 to November 2, 2025.

This short-term option is for workers who:

Currently holds an AEWV

They are reaching the end of their maximum stay by November 30, 2025

Work in one of around 30 new occupations now listed on the NOL

Eligible workers can extend their stay in New Zealand for up to two more years under this pathway.

The government emphasizes that the NOL represents a broader effort to modernize New Zealand’s immigration system. By linking visa approvals more closely to labor market needs, officials hope to ensure that skilled workers are effectively matched to positions that contribute to economic growth.

The change also brings New Zealand’s policies into closer alignment with recent reforms in Australia, signaling a regional trend toward skills-based immigration frameworks.

For employers, the adoption of the NOL requires updating job titles, skill levels, and hiring procedures. For prospective workers, it means that eligibility, visa duration, and potential pathways to permanent residency may shift depending on the occupation and skill level assigned.

Authorities recommend using the Aria tool, available through Statistics New Zealand, to confirm occupation codes, skill levels, and qualification requirements before submitting applications.