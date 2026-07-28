New Zealand announces changes to seasonal worker scheme, implementation starts 2027

The New Zealand government has announced changes to its Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, introducing a simpler recruitment process, greater worker mobility and stronger protections for overseas workers.

The New Zealand government has announced changes to its Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, introducing a simpler recruitment process, greater worker mobility and stronger protections for overseas workers.

The changes, announced on July 28, 2026, follow a government review of the scheme, which enables horticulture and viticulture businesses to recruit workers from overseas to address seasonal labour shortages when suitable New Zealand workers are unavailable.

According to the government, the changes are intended to make the scheme easier for employers and workers to navigate while maintaining worker protections and ensuring businesses can access the labour required during peak seasons. The changes will be introduced in stages, beginning in early 2027.

What they are saying

Employers with a strong compliance record will benefit from longer accreditation periods, while new employers will initially receive one-year accreditation.

Depending on their compliance history and track record, employers can subsequently qualify for accreditation periods of three or six years.

The government is also simplifying the Agreement to Recruit (ATR) process. Employers endorsed by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) will no longer need to demonstrate that they advertised vacancies or listed them with MSD.

Other employers will still be required to show that vacancies have been listed with MSD, reinforcing the requirement that New Zealand workers remain first in line for available jobs.

The government will also introduce a more targeted approach to compliance, with clearer expectations for employers and responses to breaches that are proportionate to the nature of the non-compliance.

More insight

The reforms will introduce clearer rules around costs that employers can recover from RSE workers. A standard cost recovery agreement will be introduced, allowing workers to understand and agree to applicable costs before travelling to New Zealand.

The scheme will also give employers greater flexibility over the tasks RSE workers can perform. Workers will be allowed to undertake incidental duties that support their primary role, including operating machinery where appropriate.

Pastoral care requirements will also be strengthened, with internet access required at worker accommodation. The measure is intended to help overseas workers maintain contact with their families and communities while in New Zealand.

The government will also clarify the responsibilities of Country Liaison Officers, Immigration New Zealand and the Labour Inspectorate when concerns involving workers are raised.

What you should know

The latest changes to New Zealand’s seasonal worker scheme come amid broader reforms to the country’s immigration system, including measures aimed at helping international students transition into the workforce.

In March 2026, the New Zealand government announced a new six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa while expanding eligibility for the existing Post Study Work Visa (PSWV).

The new visa is designed for international students who complete eligible qualifications but do not meet the requirements for the longer-term PSWV. Eligible graduates will receive open work rights for up to six months, allowing them to work for any employer while seeking longer-term employment opportunities.

Applicants must have completed a Level 5 to 7 qualification in New Zealand and studied full-time for at least 24 weeks. The qualification must not already qualify them for a PSWV.

Applicants must also demonstrate at least NZD 5,000 in available funds, meet applicable health requirements and must not have previously held either the Short-Term Graduate Work Visa or a PSWV.

The six-month visa is positioned as a transitional pathway for graduates seeking to secure skilled employment and potentially move into longer-term options such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa.