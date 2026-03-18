New Zealand has introduced a new short-term Graduate Work Visa while expanding eligibility for its Post Study Work Visa (PSWV), strengthening pathways for international students transitioning into the workforce.

The reforms, scheduled to take effect from late 2026, come amid broader efforts by the government to position the country as a leading destination for global talent and education.

At the centre of the policy update is the introduction of a six-month Short-Term Graduate Work Visa.

The visa is targeted at international students who complete eligible qualifications but do not meet the criteria for the longer PSWV.

What they are saying

Under the new arrangement, such graduates will be granted open work rights for up to six months, allowing them to work for any employer while seeking more permanent employment opportunities.

Eligibility requirements remain clearly defined. Applicants must have completed a Level 5 to 7 qualification within New Zealand’s framework and studied full-time for at least 24 weeks. The course must not already qualify them for a PSWV.

In addition, applicants are required to show proof of at least NZD 5,000($2,927) in funds, meet health requirements where applicable, and must not have previously held either the short-term visa or a PSWV.

Graduate visa limitations

Authorities describe the visa as a transitional bridge, designed to give graduates a limited window to secure skilled employment and move into longer-term pathways such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

Despite its flexibility, the visa carries strict limitations. Holders are not permitted to engage in self-employment or operate businesses and must work under formal employment contracts.

They are also unable to sponsor family members and can only access the visa once, with no option for renewal.

Applications must be submitted within three months of the expiration of the applicant’s student visa.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported that the New Zealand government was pursuing an ambitious plan to double the size of its international education sector to NZ$7.2 billion by 2034.

Education Minister Erica Stanford described the initiative as a “supercharged” growth plan aimed at expanding one of the country’s most valuable service exports. The sector, currently valued at NZ$3.6 billion, has been on a recovery path since 2023 following pandemic-related disruptions.

As part of the strategy, authorities aimed to increase international student numbers from 83,700 in 2024 to 105,000 by 2027, and further to 119,000 by 2034. The government has also begun easing work restrictions, including limits on part-time working hours, to make the country more attractive to students.

What you should know

New Zealand is also expanding its PSWV eligibility criteria to include students who complete a Graduate Diploma at Level 7.

Under the revised rules, applicants must complete the entire programme within New Zealand, with no recognition for credit transfers or prior learning. Candidates are also required to hold a bachelor’s degree, either from New Zealand or overseas.

Successful applicants will receive a visa duration aligned with their study period, capped at one year. Unlike the short-term visa, the PSWV offers broader flexibility, including the ability to sponsor partners and dependent children, subject to standard immigration requirements.