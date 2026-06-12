President Bola Tinubu has called on young Nigerians to remain in the country and channel their talents into building the nation, rather than emigrating in search of opportunities abroad.

President Bola Tinubu has called on young Nigerians to remain in the country and channel their talents into building the nation, rather than leaving the country in search of opportunities abroad.

The President made the appeal during his Democracy Day address on June 12, where he addressed key sectors of the economy and national life.

In his address, Tinubu urged young Nigerians not just to remain in the country but also to take an active role in shaping the nation’s future through work, entrepreneurship, technology, and civic participation.

What the president is saying

President Bola Tinubu addressed Nigerian youths directly, framing the country as both their home and the foundation for their future.

“To our young people: Nigeria is your home and your future. Build here, code here, work here, and vote here,” he said.

“Every great nation was built by those who stayed to solve problems, not by those who abandoned ship,” he added, arguing that the world’s most successful nations were shaped by citizens who confronted challenges rather than leaving during difficult periods.

The President urged young Nigerians to see themselves not just as citizens, but as active stakeholders in the country’s progress, stressing that they have a critical role to play in shaping Nigeria’s future.

He stressed that national development depends on the commitment and participation of its citizens, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and active engagement in the democratic process such as voting.

More insights

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating conditions that would make staying in Nigeria a viable and attractive choice for young people.

He said his government is investing in economic reforms, programmes and initiatives aimed at expanding employment and innovation opportunities for young Nigerians across the country.

Tinubu expressed confidence that with the engagement and commitment of the younger generation, Nigeria would overcome its current challenges and achieve sustainable long-term development.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu’s appeal comes amid sustained outward migration of young Nigerian professionals and skilled workers, a trend popularly known as ‘japa’, that has drawn growing concern across government and the private sector.

In November 2023, Nairametrics reported that relocating abroad had become the top financial goal among Nigeria’s Generation Z, according to a new survey by fintech savings and investment platform PiggyVest.

The findings showed just how emigration has increasingly become a major financial aspiration for many Nigerian income earners, particularly younger adults seeking opportunities outside the country.

According to the survey, more than half of Gen Z respondents identified Japa as their primary financial goal, making it the most common objective among the generation. In recent years, the topic of relocating to another country has dominated conversations among many Nigerians, both online and offline.