Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have introduced a temporary measure allowing certain residents whose visas expired while they were outside the country to return without facing penalties, offering relief to those stranded abroad due to recent travel disruptions.

The policy, announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), provides eligible residents with a limited window to re-enter the United Arab Emirates even if their residence visas expired while they were overseas.

Under the directive, the special arrangement will remain in effect until March 31, 2026, after which the country’s standard immigration procedures will resume.

Who qualifies for the exemption?

The relief specifically targets foreign residents whose UAE residence visas expired on or after February 28, 2026, while they were outside the country.

Under normal immigration rules, residents whose visas expire while abroad are typically required to obtain a new entry permit before being allowed to travel back to the UAE. The new measure temporarily waives that requirement.

Eligible individuals can instead travel directly to the UAE and complete the necessary residency renewal or regularisation procedures upon arrival through the immigration authorities.

Waiver of overstay penalties

In addition to easing entry requirements, the policy also removes fines that would ordinarily apply when a residence visa expires while the holder is outside the country.

Residents who qualify under the temporary measure will not be required to pay overstay penalties, allowing them to return and reinstate their residency status without incurring additional financial costs.

Authorities say the move is intended to simplify the return process for affected residents and prevent them from facing unnecessary administrative hurdles.

Deadline for returning residents

The ICP emphasised that the measure is strictly time-bound. Residents hoping to take advantage of the waiver must enter the UAE on or before March 31, 2026.

Individuals who fail to return within this period will likely be subject to the country’s normal immigration rules, which may require applying for a fresh entry permit before travelling.

Documents required for travel

Airlines may request evidence of previous UAE residency during check-in to confirm that travellers qualify for the exemption.

Affected residents are advised to carry documentation such as:

An expired Emirates ID, or

A printed or digital copy of their expired UAE residence visa

These documents will help airlines and immigration authorities verify eligibility under the temporary arrangement.

What you should know

The UAE government said the decision was introduced to support residents who were unable to return to the country due to recent travel disruptions affecting parts of the Middle East.

By granting a short-term re-entry window without penalties, authorities aim to provide a practical pathway for affected residents to restore their legal status and resume their lives in the UAE.

The policy also aligns with the country’s broader efforts in recent years to adopt more flexible visa and residency policies, particularly during periods of global or regional travel disruptions.