Schengen visa applications remain one of the most competitive travel processes globally, with millions of applicants each year seeking entry into Europe’s border-free zone. But approval rates vary sharply depending on the destination country.

Schengen visa applications remain one of the most competitive travel processes globally, with millions of applicants each year seeking entry into Europe’s border-free zone. But approval rates vary sharply depending on the destination country.

According to the latest European Commission data, Schengen states processed nearly 12 million visa applications in 2025, a 1.8% increase year-on-year. However, rejection rate have remained sticky at around 14.8%, showing persistent tightening in screening standards across several consulates.

For high-volume applicant markets the difference between approval and rejection is increasingly determined by documentation strength, financial proof, and the choice of destination country.

Below are the 10 Schengen countries with the highest reject rate for visa applications in 2025.

10. Norway (15.7% rejection rate)

Norway records the lowest rejection rate among the countries listed at 15.7%, but applicants are still required to meet strict documentation standards. Approval is not automatic, and applications are assessed carefully.

Clear articulation of travel purpose, supported by detailed itineraries, remains essential. Applicants must also demonstrate sufficient financial capacity to cover their entire stay.

Travel insurance, accommodation proof, and return intent evidence are mandatory requirements for successful approval.

9. Netherlands (17.7% rejection rate)

The Netherlands processes a high volume of Schengen visa applications annually, with a rejection rate of 17.7% in 2025. Most refusals are not based on applicant risk, but rather on documentation-related issues.

Missing paperwork, incomplete travel plans, or inconsistent information are among the most common reasons for rejection. Authorities place strong emphasis on clarity and completeness in submitted applications.

Applicants with well-documented financial records and realistic travel itineraries generally have higher approval chances.

8. Croatia (18.5% rejection rate)

Croatia records a rejection rate of 18.5% following its integration into the Schengen zone, with growing tourist demand contributing to more detailed application reviews. Peak travel periods, especially during summer, often see stricter screening processes.

Applicants are expected to provide complete financial documentation, confirmed accommodation, and a well-structured travel itinerary. These elements are critical in demonstrating the credibility of the application.

Early application is often recommended, particularly during high-demand seasons when processing volumes increase significantly.

7. Slovenia (21.4% rejection rate)

Slovenia maintains a rejection rate of 21.4%, despite receiving relatively lower visa volumes compared to larger Schengen countries. However, its screening process remains strict, with a strong focus on accuracy and documentation quality.

Applicants are advised to ensure complete consistency across all submitted documents. Details such as names, travel dates, and accommodation information must match precisely throughout the application.

Even small inconsistencies can lead to complications or refusal, making careful document preparation essential.

6. Denmark (21.7% rejection rate)

Denmark’s visa rejection rate stands at 21.7%, reflecting its traditionally cautious approach to short-stay visa applications. First-time travellers are often subject to more detailed questioning regarding their travel purpose and financial capacity.

Strong ties to the home country—such as stable employment, family commitments, or business interests—can significantly strengthen an application. Danish authorities place particular emphasis on return intent.

Financial stability remains a core requirement, with well-documented income and savings playing a key role in approval decisions.

5. Portugal (23.3% rejection rate)

Portugal records a rejection rate of 23.3%, driven largely by high seasonal demand and increased application volumes during peak tourism periods. As one of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations, the country often implements stricter checks during busy travel seasons.

Applicants are expected to submit a complete and detailed travel itinerary that covers the entire duration of their stay. Hotel bookings, flight reservations, and travel dates must be fully aligned with the application.

Incomplete or unclear documentation remains a common cause of rejection, particularly when travel plans appear inconsistent or poorly structured.

4. Sweden (23.3% rejection rate)

Sweden maintains a rejection rate of 23.3%, with visa decisions heavily influenced by an applicant’s financial stability and ties to their home country. Authorities place strong emphasis on ensuring that travelers can fully support themselves during their stay without overstaying their visa.

Stable employment, consistent income, and strong financial records significantly improve the chances of approval. Applicants are also expected to demonstrate clear intent to return to their home country after their visit.

Swedish consulates carefully assess the overall credibility of applications, with financial documentation and personal ties playing a central role in decision-making.

3. Estonia (24.6% rejection rate)

Estonia continues to be one of the more challenging Schengen destinations for visa approval, recording a rejection rate of 24.6% in 2025. The country places strong emphasis on security considerations and detailed background verification, particularly for short-term business and professional travel.

Applicants are expected to clearly define the purpose of their visit with strong supporting documentation. Business travellers, in particular, are required to submit invitation letters, company correspondence, and other verifiable supporting documents.

Estonian visa authorities are known for strict scrutiny of incomplete or inconsistent applications. Any gaps in documentation or unclear travel intent can trigger additional checks, increasing the likelihood of refusal.

2. Belgium (26.1% rejection rate)

Belgium ranks among the stricter Schengen destinations, with a rejection rate of 26.1% in 2025. The country is known for its highly detailed and structured visa assessment process, where every aspect of an application is carefully reviewed for consistency and credibility.

Even minor mismatches between documents—such as discrepancies in travel dates, employment details, or financial records—can result in delays or outright refusal. Belgian consulates place strong emphasis on document alignment, making consistency a key factor in approval outcomes.

Applicants are required to present bank statements, employment records, and travel itineraries that clearly correspond with one another. Any inconsistency across these documents can raise concerns about the authenticity of the application.

Clear proof of accommodation, sufficient financial capacity, and a well-defined travel plan are essential requirements. In most cases, well-prepared applications with complete and aligned documentation have significantly higher chances of approval.

1. Malta (38.4% rejection rate)

Malta tops the list as the most difficult Schengen destination for visa approvals, with a rejection rate of 38.4% in 2025. Despite being a highly sought-after Mediterranean holiday destination, the country’s consulates are widely regarded as some of the most stringent in the Schengen zone, particularly during peak tourism seasons.

The elevated rejection rate reflects a combination of high application volumes and strict scrutiny of travel intent. For many applicants, approval often hinges not just on eligibility, but on how convincingly the travel purpose is presented.

Applicants applying through Malta typically face tighter evaluation of documentation quality and consistency. Even minor gaps in supporting documents can significantly weaken an application.

Common rejection triggers include weak or vague travel itineraries that fail to clearly outline daily plans, accommodation arrangements, and return schedules. Similarly, incomplete or unverifiable hotel bookings and flight reservations are frequently flagged during assessment.

Financial documentation also plays a decisive role. Applicants are expected to demonstrate strong and stable financial capacity to support their stay, with clear bank statements and income evidence often forming a critical part of the decision-making process.