The United Kingdom could make it easier for foreign professionals to qualify for work visas if the government adopts a new set of recommendations from the country's independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC).

The United Kingdom could make it easier for foreign professionals to qualify for work visas if the government adopts a new set of recommendations from the country’s independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC).

The proposals, which focus on salary thresholds across several immigration routes, are aimed at addressing labour shortages while maintaining competitive wage standards, according to Travel Biz reports.

If implemented, the changes could widen access to UK jobs for skilled foreign workers, including thousands of professionals from countries such as India and Nigeria who continue to seek employment opportunities in the UK.

What they are saying

A major recommendation from the MAC is to reduce occupation-specific salary thresholds under the Skilled Worker visa route.

The committee has proposed that salary requirements for individual occupations should be based on the 25th percentile of earnings instead of the current median salary benchmark. This would effectively lower the minimum salary employers must offer for many sponsored roles.

However, the MAC recommends retaining the overall salary threshold of £41,700, while also presenting an alternative option of £48,400 for government consideration.

The proposed adjustment could improve access to sponsored roles in sectors such as information technology, engineering, healthcare, construction, and education, where employers continue to face recruitment challenges.

Salary recommendations and qualifications

The advisory body has also recommended introducing a single salary threshold of £33,400 for new entrants under the Skilled Worker route.

The proposal is designed to make it easier for younger professionals and recent graduates to enter the UK labour market without requiring employers to meet salary levels typically associated with experienced workers.

In another notable recommendation, the MAC proposed scrapping salary discounts currently available to applicants holding PhD qualifications.

Where postdoctoral salary concessions remain necessary, the MAC suggests replacing them with a single threshold of £41,700, which would apply for a maximum period of four years.

The proposed changes also affect Global Business Mobility routes used by multinational companies to transfer employees into the UK.

For Senior or Specialist Workers and UK Expansion Workers, the committee recommends that both general and occupation-specific salary requirements should be aligned with median earnings for each eligible occupation.

Graduate Trainees, meanwhile, would be subject to a single salary threshold of £33,400, while occupation-specific salary requirements would be removed.

The MAC also proposed a minimum salary threshold of £30,900 for jobs listed on the Temporary Shortage List. While such occupations may continue to receive immigration support, employers would still be required to offer salaries aligned with market rates.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that the UK had announced a broad increase in visa application fees for individuals applying from outside the country, with new charges.

Under the revised fee structure, short-term visit visas of up to six months rose from £127 to £135, while long-term visit visas also saw notable increases.

Two-year visit visas now cost £506, up from £475, while five-year and ten-year visas increased to £903 and £1,128 respectively.

The adjustments extended across multiple visa categories, including transit, study-related, and family migration routes.