OIS denies exit from Nigeria’s U.S. visa services, cites administrative process

Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services) has denied reports that it has been disengaged from processing Nigerian visa applications in the United States, insisting that the current interruption to its services is the result of an ongoing administrative process rather than the termination of its role.

Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services) has denied reports that it has been disengaged from processing Nigerian visa applications in the United States, insisting that the current interruption to its services is the result of an ongoing administrative process rather than the termination of its role.

The clarification was contained in a statement shared by OIS Services with Nairametrics on Friday, July 10.

The response follows reports the previous day that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had ended its arrangement with OIS Services, the operator of Nigeria’s Visa Application and Submission Centres in the United States and directed applicants to submit visa requests directly to Nigerian diplomatic missions across the country with immediate effect.

What they are saying

OIS maintained that reports suggesting it had been “disengaged” from providing visa services for Nigeria were inaccurate.

The company explained that the issue stems from an administrative procedure involving the recognition of private companies that provide visa processing and related consular support services for foreign diplomatic missions under U.S. government requirements.

“The current situation relates to an administrative process concerning the recognition of private companies, such as OIS, as service providers supporting visa processing and related consular functions on behalf of foreign missions, in accordance with applicable U.S. Government procedures.”

According to OIS, visa application submissions and biometric enrolment have only been suspended on a temporary basis while the process is being concluded.

“Pending the completion of that administrative process, visa application submission and biometric services through OIS have been temporarily paused.”

The company added that it remains committed to supporting the Nigerian government and is working with the relevant authorities to restore services as soon as the administrative requirements have been completed.

Back story

The Nigeria Immigration Service, yesterday, announced that it had ended OIS Services’ role in receiving and submitting visa applications on behalf of Nigerian diplomatic missions in the United States.

In the notice, the agency stated that “OIS Services… has officially been disengaged from the collection and submission of visa applications on behalf of the Nigerian Mission, effective immediately,” the statement reads in part.

Following that announcement, the NIS instructed all applicants seeking Nigerian visas in the United States to submit their applications directly to the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, D.C., or the Nigerian Consulates in New York and Atlanta until a new arrangement is introduced.

The Immigration Service also advised applicants to rely only on official updates regarding any future changes to the application process, stating:

“Applicants are further advised to monitor the official communication channels of the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigerian Mission in the United States for updates on visa application procedures.”

What you should know

Although the disagreement between OIS and the Nigeria Immigration Service relates to the processing of Nigerian visas for applicants in the United States, it comes at a time when travel and immigration procedures involving Nigerians have become increasingly stringent under U.S. immigration policies.

Since returning to office, U.S. President Donald Trump has pursued a series of measures aimed at tightening immigration controls, including expanded enforcement against illegal migration, attempts to restrict birthright citizenship through an executive order, and tougher visa screening requirements.

Nigerian travellers have also been affected by several policy changes over the past year. The United States reduced the validity period for many non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians, warned Nigeria alongside dozens of other countries over possible travel restrictions before later imposing a partial travel suspension on several African nations, and introduced stricter application requirements, including mandatory disclosure of applicants’ social media accounts, assessments of their financial capacity and health status, and, from January 2026, visa bonds of up to $15,000 for certain business and tourism visa applicants.