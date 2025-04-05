Nigeria’s Ministry of Health has received over 1,000,000 doses of pentavalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (Men5CV) from the Gavi-funded global stockpile to combat the meningococcus C and W outbreak in Northern Nigeria.

The outbreak has already claimed over 70 lives, with more than 800 cases reported across 23 states. Seasonal outbreaks are common during the dry season, which runs from December to June, peaking between March and April when low humidity and high dust levels prevail.

This first shipment will enable the launch of an outbreak response campaign targeting individuals aged 1 to 29, the most severely affected group.

The campaign will initially launch in Kebbi and Sokoto States, with plans to expand to Yobe State as additional doses arrive in the country.

Government’s commitment and health security agenda

Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Federal Republic of Nigeria, said: “The arrival of the Men5CV vaccines is a crucial milestone in Nigeria’s response to the current meningitis outbreak.

“It reflects our commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to protect the health and well-being of all Nigerians—especially our children and young people who are most vulnerable.

“Through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the Sector-Wide Approach, we have prioritized epidemic preparedness and rapid response as part of our broader health security agenda.

“We are grateful for the support of Gavi, WHO, and UNICEF in enabling this swift deployment. Together, we are not only containing today’s outbreak but also laying the foundation to eliminate meningitis and strengthen routine immunization for the future,” he said.

Partnerships for rapid vaccine deployment

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance funds the global stockpiles of vaccines against cholera, Ebola, meningitis and yellow fever, which are accessible to all countries in the world, and supports the cost of procurement, delivery and outbreak response campaigns in lower-income countries, as well as preventive and routine immunisation activities where these are relevant.

Use of the stockpiles for outbreak response is managed by the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision, and doses are delivered to countries by UNICEF.

The ICG has approved the deployment of over 1.5 million doses of Men5CV in response to Nigeria’s request in March 2025.

“With Gavi’s support, vaccines successfully eliminated meningitis A from Africa’s meningitis belt. Now, they are also combating other serogroups of this deadly and debilitating disease, bringing us closer to our goal of eliminating meningitis by 2030,” said Francisco Luquero, Gavi’s Head of High-Impact Outbreaks.

“Continued investment in this work is critical to protect the incredible progress made so far, control future outbreaks, and dramatically reduce the devastating impact that seasonal epidemics of meningitis have on families and communities.”

Meningococcal Meningitis: impact and prevalence

Meningococcal meningitis—an infection of the meninges, the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord—is most prevalent in Africa’s ‘meningitis belt, which stretches across 26 countries in Africa – from Senegal in the West to Ethiopia in the East – with an at-risk population of about 500 million.

Those at highest risk of infection are infants, children and young adults. One in four survivors suffers permanent disabilities such as hearing loss, seizures, limb weakness, difficulties with vision, speech, language, memory and communication, as well as scarring and limb amputations.

Epidemics occur in the dry season (December–June), and a wave can last two to three years.

Long-term health security and collaborative efforts

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said: “As Nigeria continues to combat the current meningitis outbreak, the arrival of the Men5 vaccine provides a much-needed boost to our response efforts.

“From research and development to delivery, the journey of the Men5 vaccine to Nigeria has been a collaborative effort between the Nigerian government, the WHO, Gavi, and other dedicated partners.”

He further emphasized that while addressing the ongoing outbreak, the Men5 vaccine is also critical to Nigeria’s long-term health security.

It will help prevent future outbreaks and safeguard future generations. The WHO remains committed to supporting Nigeria at every step.