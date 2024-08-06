Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammad Ali Pate, has announced the appointment of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu as Senior Advisor on Women’s Health and Cancer Advocacy.

The appointment was announced on the official X page of the Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammad Ali Pate.

Her new role involves providing strategic guidance on cancer prevention, early diagnosis, and women’s health promotion.

Also, Dr. Bagudu will collaborate with federal ministries, health agencies, and other stakeholders to advance the National Strategic Cancer Control Plan and other health interventions.

Her efforts will align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to enhance public health across Nigeria.

About Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu

Her Excellency, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, is a distinguished Paediatric Consultant and a fervent advocate for children’s rights and cancer awareness. As the CEO of Medicaid Cancer Foundation and Chairperson of First Ladies Against Cancer, she has made significant contributions to cancer awareness and women’s health initiatives.

She was the former First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Bagudu has utilized her position to champion the causes of women, children, and youth across Northern Nigeria, focusing on health, education, and skills acquisition.

Background and Education

Dr. Bagudu obtained her Bachelor of Medicine (MBBS) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria. She furthered her education with specialist training in Paediatrics and Neonatology at the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Her academic credentials include a Master’s in Paediatrics, a Diploma in Tropical Child Health, and membership in the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

Dr. Bagudu’s career is marked by significant contributions to healthcare in Nigeria:

In 2022 she established the Paediatric Unit at Garki Hospital under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) scheme with the Federal Capital Territory. She also set up the Medicaid Radio-diagnostics, a diagnostic center that filled critical gaps in healthcare by providing advanced diagnostic tools such as CT scans, MRI, and digital X-rays.

In 2012 she founded the Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF), which promotes cancer awareness and funds diagnosis and treatment. MCF is renowned for its annual one million-walk away cancer fundraiser.

Endorsements and recognitions

President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed Dr. Bagudu in September, 2022 as the ideal candidate for the position of President-Elect at the Union for International Cancer Control, recognizing her substantial impact in the fight against cancer.

Current Roles

Chairperson, First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC): Leading a coalition of the spouses of Nigerian state governors, advocating for Universal Health Coverage and addressing gaps in cancer care.

Board Member, Union for International Cancer Control (UICC): Serving on the board since 2018, focusing on global cancer control initiatives and partnerships.

Advisory Council Member, Global Initiative Against HPV and Cervical Cancer (GIAHC): Providing guidance on global strategies to combat HPV and cervical cancer.

Chief Executive Officer, Medicaid Radio-diagnostics: Overseeing operations at the innovative diagnostic centre she founded.