The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art solar-powered farmers’ market in Utako, Abuja.

Developed on 3,000 square meters of land, the market project was executed by Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) and features 50 lockup shops, 40 informal stalls, and seven warehouses.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja on Friday, Mahmoud stated that the market would serve as a hub for economic empowerment, a center of agricultural excellence, and a vital link between producers and consumers.

“This market will provide a platform for farmers to sell directly to buyers, eliminating middlemen, reducing post-harvest losses, and boosting rural incomes,” she said.

She further emphasized that the inauguration reaffirms the commitment of the FCT Administration, under the leadership of Mr. Nyesom Wike, to drive development that is people-centered, impactful, and sustainable.

Public-private collaboration

Mahmoud commended the visionary leadership and dedication of AICL, highlighting that the market stood as a demonstration of what could be achieved through public-private collaboration, strategic investment, and community-focused development.

The minister, however, called on farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs to take full ownership of the facility and use it as a catalyst for economic growth.

She advocated for a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient economy that could support local farmers, empower small-scale agribusinesses, and ensure that quality produce was readily accessible to every resident of the territory.

Mahmoud also commended President Bola Tinubu for his immense support toward the development of the nation’s capital city.

First solar-powered market in FCT

Earlier, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AICL, Amb. Maureen Tamuno revealed that the Utako farmers’ market was the first green, solar-powered market of its kind in the FCT.

Tamuno reaffirmed the commitment of the Wike-led FCT Administration to making Abuja a world-class city and fulfilling Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.

Commitment to sustainability and economic growth

She explained that SDG 11 focuses on ensuring that cities grow in a way that supports economic growth, environmental protection, and improved quality of life for all residents, securing a better future for Abuja’s population.

She said that with the development of the market, AICL had demonstrated its resolve to actualize environmental sustainability and be part of the solution to climate change challenges.

“The Utako farmers’ market, being the first green market in Nigeria, stands as an example of innovation, sustainability, and progress.

“The reliable and clean power supply in the market will enable traders to operate for extended hours and preserve perishable goods, thereby boosting their income,” she added.

She emphasized that the market would support the food security policy thrust of the Renewed Hope Agenda under the Tinubu-led administration.