The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has announced that the long-awaited malaria vaccination campaign will commence in Kebbi and Bayelsa states on December 2, 2024.

According to the NPHCDA, this initiative forms part of Nigeria’s continued efforts to curb the devastating impact of malaria, which remains one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in the country.

Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the NPHCDA, shared details of the campaign during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He noted that the malaria vaccine, which has shown promising results in trials, would be administered to children under the age of five in both states.

According to Aina, the vaccine will enhance current malaria prevention strategies, including the distribution of insecticide-treated nets and the provision of antimalarial drugs.

He described the introduction of the vaccine as a significant milestone in the country’s fight against malaria.

“The launch of the malaria vaccine in Kebbi and Bayelsa states marks a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to eliminate malaria, a disease that continues to pose a major public health challenge,” he said.

Reaching 1.5 million children

Aina explained that the vaccination will target an estimated 1.5 million children in the two states, with health workers visiting homes and health centres to administer the vaccine.

“The program will receive support from state governments and international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF,” he said.

Aina urged residents of Kebbi and Bayelsa to actively participate in the vaccination drive, emphasizing its safety, efficacy, and importance in achieving Nigeria’s malaria elimination goals.

“The introduction of the malaria vaccine is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to reduce malaria cases by 40% by 2030, in alignment with the World Health Organization’s global malaria strategy,” he explained.

Vaccine rollout builds on new milestone

Nigeria’s malaria vaccine rollout follows the recent introduction of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and produced by the Serum Institute of India and Novavax.

Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate confirmed that the country has already received 846,200 doses, with an additional 153,800 expected, bringing the total to one million doses.

Malaria remains a deadly challenge: Malaria, which causes over 600,000 deaths annually, continues to be a major health challenge for Nigeria, accounting for 31% of global malaria deaths. The free vaccine marks a significant step in reducing these alarming statistics.