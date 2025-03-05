The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported that 91% of women in Rivers State give birth with the assistance of skilled birth attendants.

UNICEF Health Manager, Dr. Martin Dohlsten, disclosed this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt during a media dialogue on neonatal healthcare, childhood illnesses, and vaccination.

Dohlsten further noted that, in contrast, only 46% of women across Nigeria overall deliver with the help of doctors, nurses, or midwives.

He highlighted that the country’s high maternal and neonatal mortality rates are linked to whether skilled birth attendants are present during delivery.

He also revealed that 32% of newborn deaths in Nigeria occur within the first 28 days of life, mainly due to premature birth or birth asphyxia. Additionally, 79% of neonatal deaths result from infections, prematurity, and asphyxia.

Challenges in maternal and newborn healthcare

Dohlsten pointed out several factors contributing to these deaths, including unstable electricity, a shortage of skilled birth attendants, weak referral systems, and the lack of clinical guidelines for maternal and newborn care.

However, he stressed that with the right policies and access to basic healthcare services, significant improvements in neonatal healthcare could be made.

Measles vaccination coverage in Rivers state

Meanwhile, UNICEF Health Specialist in Rivers, Dr. Abe Eghe, reported that the state achieved 78% of its measles vaccination coverage target in 2024.

He highlighted UNICEF’s ongoing support for the state’s supplementary immunization efforts and routine vaccination programmes.

According to him, UNICEF ensures that the state has adequate resources, technical assistance, and financial support to improve immunization coverage.

Eghe noted that UNICEF is supporting a major catch-up campaign to reach children who missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At that time, there was a reduction in immunization coverage after the COVID era, because a lot of persons were not able to access immunization. So, we’re trying to see how we can catch up. We continue to support them with community engagement,” he said.

Eghe added that traditional leaders and caregivers are encouraged to improve immunization uptake in their communities. Describing measles as a vaccine-preventable disease that continues to cause significant mortality and morbidity in developing countries, Eghe explained that the virus is transmitted through airborne respiratory droplets and other means.

He warned that measles remains infectious in the air for up to two hours even after an infected person has left the area. Those at the highest risk include unvaccinated children, infants under five years old, malnourished children, adults over 30, unvaccinated pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Ongoing challenges in neonatal healthcare

Similarly, the Chief Field Officer for Port Harcourt, Dr. Anslem Audu, highlighted neonatal healthcare and childhood illnesses as ongoing challenges in Nigeria.

He emphasized that too many children continued to suffer from preventable diseases, leading to premature deaths and long-term health complications.

“In recent years, we have witnessed remarkable progress in maternal and child health, however, our work is far from over. Neonatal mortality is an urgent priority, and we must continue to advocate for and implement interventions that ensure every child receives the healthcare they deserve from the moment they are born,” Audu stated.

Audu added that it was crucial for the nation’s healthcare systems to be strengthened, while also emphasizing the need to increase access to quality services and raise awareness about the importance of early and continuous healthcare for children.

He emphasized the importance of vaccination as one of the most effective tools in combating childhood diseases.

According to him, the MR vaccine, which protects children against measles and rubella, is a cornerstone of efforts to prevent debilitating childhood illnesses.