The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted four Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centres and arrested 27 impersonators during the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Board’s Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

Candidates who were scheduled to take their examinations at any of the affected centres have been advised to reprint their examination notification slips immediately.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but we will not tolerate excuses from candidates who fail to reprint their slips,” Benjamin warned.

According to Dr Benjamin, the CBT centres were delisted for failing to meet the stringent technical standards required for the UTME exercise.

The delisted centres include:

Adventure Associate, located behind Sheshe Supermarket off Hadejia Road, Kano, Kano State;

Saadatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano, Kano State;

Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd., Centre 2, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal;

Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd., Centre 1, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal.

“While JAMB commends the 883 centres that have demonstrated exceptional performance, it unequivocally warns that any centre failing to meet ethical or technical standards, regardless of ownership, will be blacklisted,” Dr Benjamin stated

He further noted that as of Friday, April 25, 2025, over 900,000 candidates had successfully completed the UTME out of the 2,083,600 registered for the 2025 examination.

Arrest of 27 impersonators

In a related development, JAMB also reported the arrest of 27 impersonators who attempted to sit for the UTME on behalf of others.

Benjamin disclosed that the suspects had been handed over to the Nigeria Police for immediate prosecution.

Hijab restriction incident at Caleb University

Addressing a separate incident at Caleb University, Dr Benjamin confirmed that the Board was alerted to the “unauthorised restrictions placed on candidates wearing hijabs.”

He added that swift action was taken following the incident.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the affected candidates and commend the leadership of both the centre and the university for their prompt intervention, which ensured that no candidate suffered undue disadvantage,” JAMB stated.

The Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University was said to have condemned the actions of an “overzealous security officer” responsible for the unauthorised restriction.

What you should know

The examination board recently launched decoy websites designed to trap individuals seeking to cheat. These websites, which mimic those operated by fraudsters, were part of a sting operation that exposed at least 180 candidates who paid sums starting from N30,000 for leaked examination questions and fake score upgrades

As part of its preparations for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disbursed a total of N397,030,900 as transport allowances to 1,909 officials who participated in the conduct of the mock exam held nationwide on April 10, 2025.