FG unveils Nigeria Genomic City to boost healthcare, scientific research

The Federal Government has unveiled the Nigeria Genomic City initiative, a multi-agency project designed to transform the country into a leading hub for genomics, biotechnology and precision medicine.

The Federal Government has unveiled the Nigeria Genomic City initiative, a multi-agency project designed to transform the country into a leading hub for genomics, biotechnology and precision medicine.

Education Minister, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja after a high-level stakeholders’ meeting on the project, revealing that the University of Abuja had been confirmed as the host institution, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He described the initiative as a strategic national investment conceived more than 20 months ago and deliberately designed as a multi-ministerial initiative because of its national significance.

What the FG is saying

Alausa said the initiative would harness Nigeria’s rich genomic resources to improve healthcare, strengthen food security, promote scientific research and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

“The biggest demographic dividend ever witnessed anywhere in the world could become a demographic calamity for us if we fail to act. We do not have a choice,” he said, urging swift implementation of the project.

He said the Federal Government is also finalising the establishment of a National Research and Innovation Development Fund expected to mobilise about $500 million annually to support research and innovation across the country, with enabling legislation currently awaiting the necessary approvals.

Alausa said the Federal Ministry of Education would coordinate implementation of the project and facilitate collaboration among participating institutions, with NITDA, the National Board for Technology Incubation and other partners providing technological and innovation support.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to providing sustained leadership for the initiative, saying the project was designed as a national asset that would support scientific advancement and economic development for generations.

More insights

Prof. Mayowa Owolabi, Pioneer Director of the Centre for Genomic and Precision Medicine at the University of Ibadan, outlined the scope and long-term ambitions of the initiative at the stakeholders’ meeting.

He said the project will establish a sustainable national platform built on genomic, biological and health data resources, supporting the discovery, development and commercialisation of innovative solutions for disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Beyond healthcare, Owolabi said the initiative would also improve crop and livestock production, strengthening Nigeria’s food security through the application of genomic science to agriculture.

He added that the project would protect Nigeria’s genomic resources through data sovereignty and intellectual property frameworks, integrate technologies such as artificial intelligence and bioinformatics, develop a highly skilled scientific workforce and attract investment from both domestic and international sources.

What you should know

The Genomic City initiative builds on the Federal Government’s earlier efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s research and innovation ecosystem.

Last year, Nairametrics reported that the FG had launched the Strengthening Institutional Capacity for Cancer Research and Implementation (SINCCAR) programme to train 120 young researchers and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for cancer research and evidence-based healthcare implementation.

The initiative aims to build sustainable institutional and human capacity to address critical gaps in cancer research, while supporting policy reforms and fostering collaboration among researchers and healthcare institutions to improve cancer outcomes nationwide.

The Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), Prof. Usman Aliyu, said the initiative is designed to equip the next generation of researchers with the skills and expertise needed to advance cancer research and implementation science in Nigeria.