The Federal Government has launched a training programme for 120 young researchers to enhance their capacity in cancer research and evidence-based implementation in Nigeria.

The project, Strengthening Institutional Capacity for Cancer Research and Implementation (SINCCAR), is designed to build sustainable institutional and human resources to address critical gaps in cancer research.

It will also promote policy reforms and foster collaborative networks to improve cancer outcomes nationwide.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, Prof. Usman Aliyu, Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), emphasized that the project is focused on empowering young researchers.

He noted that the initiative is also preparing Nigeria for the development of new cancer interventions.

Aliyu highlighted the shortage of oncology researchers in Nigeria and pointed out that African countries contribute less than one per cent to global clinical trials, an essential avenue for developing new cancer therapies.

“The interventions span prevention, designing effective screening tools, and identifying young Nigerians with early-stage cancer,” he said.

“Research is also critical for developing diagnostic tools and novel therapies tailored to the most common cancers in the country,” he added.

He further explained that the project, which would be implemented nationwide across all geopolitical zones, would focus on genomic studies.

Genomics and precision medicine take centre stage

According to Aliyu, genomics is crucial as it will enable researchers to create new therapies and precision medicine specific to the types of cancer prevalent in Nigeria.

Dr Nwamaka Lasebikan, Director of Research and Innovation, stated that SINCCAR represented a commitment to a new era of evidence-based decision-making, aiming to translate research findings into actionable public health interventions.

“We no longer want research to be conducted just for academic purposes or to fulfil promotion requirements.

“We want it to address local problems, contribute to the country’s social enterprise, and unlock the value chain within the research ecosystem,” she said.

Nationwide selection and multidisciplinary approach

Lasebikan said that 120 participants were selected from over 500 applicants across the country, with 20 participants chosen from each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

She explained that the diverse group includes basic science researchers, medical doctors, laboratory scientists, and computational science experts, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach to cancer research.

“This immersive training exposes participants to essential research methodologies and guides them through key priority areas such as genomics, health outcomes research, and implementation science,” Lasebikan noted.

She added that after the training, participants would develop concept notes based on what they have learned and formulate research questions that address national issues.

Lasebikan also revealed that successful candidates would take part in a year-long mentorship programme to implement their grants and build on the knowledge gained during the training.

One of the participants, Nana Lawal, an oncology nurse educator at the National Hospital, Abuja, expressed her excitement about the programme.

She said that our main objective is to improve nursing care for cancer patients by focusing on preventive research and symptom management.