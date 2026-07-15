Lagos opens registration for second CBT screening test into Model Colleges

The Lagos State Government has opened registration for the second run of the 2026 Computer-Based Test (CBT) Screening Test into its Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, giving eligible candidates who missed the first exercise another opportunity to seek admission.

The Lagos State Government has opened registration for the second run of the 2026 Computer-Based Test (CBT) Screening Test into its Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, giving eligible candidates who missed the first exercise another opportunity to seek admission.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education through the Lagos State Examinations Board (LSEB), and signed by the Board’s Head of Public Affairs Unit, Mrs Taiwo Badejo.

According to the statement, registration commenced on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, and will run until Saturday, August 15, 2026.

What they said

According to the Lagos State Examinations Board, the second screening exercise is specifically designed for candidates who could not participate in the first round because their examination dates clashed with those conducted by other examination bodies.

“The Second Run is specifically designed to accommodate candidates who were unable to sit for the First Run of the Screening Test due to clashes with examinations conducted by other examination bodies,” the statement read.

The Board advised candidates to complete their registration through its official online portal within the registration period.

“The registration fee is N10,000 only per candidate. Candidates are advised to complete their registration online through the Board’s portal within the stipulated registration period. Comprehensive information on registration procedures and other relevant guidelines is available on the portal,” it added.

More details

The Lagos State Examinations Board said the second run of the CBT Screening Test will be held from Friday, August 21, to Saturday, August 22, 2026, at the Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Magodo, Lagos, with candidates expected to arrive by 8:00 a.m.

Registrar of the Board, Mr Adebayo Orunsolu, said the exercise reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring equal access to quality education for all qualified candidates.

He urged parents and guardians to register early and ensure strict compliance with all registration requirements to facilitate a seamless application process.

The Board also informed prospective candidates that Vetland Junior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye, and Eva-Adelaja Girls’ Junior Secondary School, Bariga, will not be available as school options during the registration process.

Orunsolu further assured stakeholders that the Board would conduct the screening exercise in a transparent, credible, fair and efficient manner, in line with established standards and global best practices.

What you should know

The Lagos State Model Colleges Screening Test serves as the state’s admission examination for entry into Model Colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools. Conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT), it assesses Primary Six pupils seeking admission into the state’s public secondary schools.

Earlier this year, the Lagos State Government conducted the first round of the 2026 screening exercise, with registration also pegged at N10,000 per candidate.

In another development in the state’s education, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government had rescheduled the 2026 Placement Test for admission into public junior secondary schools from Saturday, July 25, to Tuesday, July 28, after the examination date coincided with the state’s monthly environmental sanitation exercise.