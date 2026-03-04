The Lagos State Government has opened online registration for the 2026 Screening Test into Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools with boarding facilities for the 2026/2027 academic session.

This is according to a statement by the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, signed by Mr. Adebayo Orunsolu, Registrar of the Lagos State Examinations Board.

The registration exercise, coordinated by the Lagos State Examinations Board, commenced on Monday, January 19, 2026, and will close on Friday, May 15, 2026.

What they said

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Eligible candidates are Primary Six pupils from both public and private primary schools across Lagos State.

Parents, guardians, school owners, and head teachers have been advised to complete the registration process online through the Board’s official portal.

"The Screening Test, which will be conducted using the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, is tentatively scheduled to take place from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29, 2026, at designated centres across Lagos State.

“The Screening Test, which will be conducted using the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, is tentatively scheduled to take place from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29, 2026, at designated centres across Lagos State.

“The registration fee, according to him, has also been fixed at ₦10,000 only, adding that candidates of Lagos State origin are required to upload a valid Lagos State Indigeneship Certificate as part of the registration process,”they stated

More details

Mr. Orunsolu urged all stakeholders to strictly follow the registration guidelines to ensure a seamless exercise.

He reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to transparency, merit, and high standards in the admission process into the State’s Model Colleges and upgraded junior secondary schools.

Placement of students after the screening would be strictly merit-based, with candidates’ performance in the Computer-Based Test determining admission and cut‑off marks varying by school.

What you should know

The Lagos State Model Colleges Screening Test functions similarly to the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for Federal Unity Colleges. It is designed to assess Primary Six pupils’ readiness for secondary education through subjects such as English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge.

