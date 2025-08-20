The Federal Ministry of Education has announced that all admissions into federal unity colleges are now fully automated and strictly conducted within the approved capacity of each school.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by Mrs. Folasade Boriowo, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the ministry, the reform is aimed at eliminating previous challenges of overstretched facilities in unity schools across the country.

Coverage of the current exercise

Boriowo explained that the current exercise covers 80 conventional Federal Unity Colleges for Junior Secondary School 1 admissions.

She added that admission into the 42 Federal Technical Colleges under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme would be released in due course.

The ministry emphasised that the new system is designed to strengthen transparency and ensure that schools operate within their carrying capacity.

Boriowo stated that the reform was expected to streamline the admission process, improve accountability, and uphold the highest educational standards across federal unity colleges nationwide.

According to Boriowo, admission results could now be accessed on the Ministry’s official website, www.education.gov.ng.

What you should know

Admission into Federal Unity Colleges begins with the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for pupils seeking entry into Junior Secondary School 1.

The examination was conducted across designated centres in Nigeria, the Benin Republic, and Togo on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The test usually consists of Mathematics, English Studies, General Studies, and Quantitative & Verbal Reasoning, designed to assess pupils’ basic knowledge and readiness for secondary education.

Over the years, unity colleges have faced overpopulation and inadequate facilities because admissions were often done above the carrying capacity of schools. With the new automated system, admissions will now be processed strictly within approved capacity, reducing the strain on classrooms, hostels, and other infrastructure.

There are 104 Unity Schools in Nigeria, with at least one or two located in each of the 36 states.

In June 2025, the Federal Government announced the conversion of all Federal Science and Technical Colleges into Federal Technical Colleges, with a new admission cycle set to begin in September 2025.

The reform followed the first-ever National Common Entrance Examination into TVET Class 1, which saw over 29,000 candidates sit for the test nationwide.